We all had fun watching the Nintendo Direct today from the comfort of our homes, but the people who really had fun were those who went to Nintendo New York to live the experience with other fans of Nintendo!

During the height of the pandemic, we missed many of these great reaction videos due to the closure of Nintendo New York. Little by little, the world is getting back to normal and now we are seeing how Nintendo New York organize events like you used to.

Do you wonder what the crowd thought about the Nintendo Direct from today? You can watch it below! There was no shortage of shouts, applause and surprises with which the attendees reacted. What envy!

Via: GoNintendo