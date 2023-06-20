The submarine that would take tourists to see the remains of the Titanic and disappeared, still wanted This Monday, June 19, hours away from losing contact.

Through a statement, the company OceanGate Expedition stated that review all possibilities to locate the five people They are inside the submarine.

“We are exploring and mobilizing all options for the crew to return safely (…) We are deeply grateful for the extensive assistance we have received from various governments, agencies and deep-sea companies in our efforts to re-establish contact with the submersible. We are working for the safe return of the crew,” the company said.

the labors of The search is being led by the United States Coast Guard. in coordination with Canadian authorities.

Rescue is very complicated, so planes are being used (three C-130 and one P-8), different boats and sonar buoys from the United States and Canada, reported Rear Admiral John Mauger of the US Coast Guard, as documented by Infobae.

The rear admiral at a press conference admitted that they are doing everything possible to rescue the five people in danger.

“It is a remote area and challenging to search in that area remote, but we are deploying all available resources to make sure we can locate the vessel and rescue the people on board,” he said.

Among the people who are allegedly in the submersible, there are millionaires, this makes sense knowing the price of this expedition.

The remains of the Titanic are in the Atlantic Ocean, 600 km southeast of the Newfoundland coast, in Canada, according to the BBC.

It is worth mentioning that the submersible was scheduled to descend for two hours and rise in another two, this at 04:00 on Sunday, but shortly before the couple of hours were over, communication was lost.

The five people in the submarine have 70 to 96 hours of oxygenso this becomes a rescue against time.

