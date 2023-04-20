“It is reported that Ceci Flores has been missing since yesterday. She was conducting a search in the state of Sinaloa and was last seen while she was on board a state police patrol that was supposed to provide her with protection”, this was the message that her daughter launched on social networks. Flores, leader of the organization Madres Buscadoras de Sonora, has become in recent years one of the visible faces of the thousands of families looking for their disappeared in Mexico.

The absence of Flores on Sunday afternoon made us fear the worst. “The truck we were traveling in got stuck in the mud and it was impossible to get out of there despite the efforts of the security elements,” the activist says on the other end of the phone. Along with her were four Sinaloa state police officers who were in charge of protecting the searchers. “We responded to an anonymous call to unearth some bodies near Ahome (in the north of the state),” explains Flores.

The group was left incommunicado in the middle of the desert, without a cell phone, radio, water or food. When they did not respond, the family went to the local authorities to report the disappearance. Flores denounces that for more than 19 hours the police did not start their search. It was not until the collective uploaded the message to social networks that it jumped to the national media and from there, to the morning conference of President López Obrador. In 2022 Flores was considered by the BBC as one of the 100 most influential women in the world.

Hours after the president’s words, Flores was rescued. “The president gave the order to Encinas [subsecretario de Derechos Humanos] who requested the support of the governor of Sinaloa and sent the helicopter”, he points out. “Although the authorities knew that we were missing, they did not search for us until the president gave the order,” he repeats.

As night fell, the group built a large bonfire and prepared to sleep in the truck. Two of the four policemen walked for four hours to ask for help. “Wolves howling and bursts of shots were heard,” recalls Flores. “We thought that maybe they had killed the policemen who left and that the hope of being found was over because they were the only ones who knew our location.” Without food or water, the activist says that she thought that everything was over. “I entrusted myself to God because I felt that he was going to die and that everything I had done to find my children had ended,” she says.

Tirelessly, Flores searches for two of his children, both kidnapped by organized crime in Sinaloa and Sonora. Alejandro Guadalupe, was 21 years old when he disappeared in 2015 and Marco Antonio, 32, when he was raised in 2019 along with another brother, Jesús Adrián. While the latter was released, nothing is known about the other two. “Good or bad, they have the right to be found”, he repeats himself over and over again.

Ceci Flores is extremely grateful for the thousands of messages of support and affection that she has received these days. “I still haven’t finished answering all of them.” She hopes that the incident that has happened to her will serve so that public opinion does not take its eyes off her, not only from her case but from that of thousands of mothers who are looking for her relatives. When asked by the press, López Obrador spoke about the case. “This well-known search lady and her family had protection and apparently she made the decision to go to another place, another place, also in Sonora, and her disappearance was reported and the issue is already being addressed,” said the president. .

The woman has received death threats on several occasions, the last two months ago, and she is part of the mechanism for the protection of human rights defenders. In November, she reported to the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) that she had received a call from the Hermosillo federal prison, in which she was told that they had put a price on her head. 50,000 pesos (2,700 dollars). Since then, she says the investigations have not progressed.

Despite death threats, she has not stopped looking for her children for a single day. “The president can’t put himself in my place because he doesn’t have two missing children, but if he did, he wouldn’t even care about the mechanism and would go out looking for them,” she answers when asked if she isn’t afraid of being killed in one of the raids. . “If the authorities did their job we wouldn’t have to be the mothers who constantly risk our lives.” The call comes to an end. Flores is reaching a point in Kino Bay where he has been told that there are bodies buried. Four years ago, that was the last place that his son Marco Antonio was heard from. The hope of finding him is renewed for Ceci Flores with each anonymous call.

