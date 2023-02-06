Tuesday, February 7, 2023
This is how they found a footballer who was under the rubble of an earthquake in Turkey

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 6, 2023
in Sports
0


Christian Atsu

Christian Atsu.

Photo:

Instagram Christian Atsu, EFE

Christian Atsu.

There was worldwide concern for Christian Atsu. Now, the tremendous rescue work is praised.

Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor in Turkey, was found after long hours of searching.

The player was intensely sought after among the victims of the earthquake that struck that country and northern Syria in the early hours of this Monday, in a region where around 15 million people live.

Search and rescue teams found Atsu, a former Málaga, Porto, Chelsea and Newcastle player, after the 7.5 magnitude earthquake that also affected Kurdistan.

Footballer found in rubble

Rescuers work in a building collapsed by the earthquake.

Atsu was found by emergency services and taken to a hospital with injuries to his right foot and right leg and with difficulty breathing.

Apparently, the player was on the ninth floor of the building he was living in at the time the earthquake occurred.

Local emergency services also managed to rescue footballers Onur Ergun and Burak Oksuz (all members of Hatayspor) from the rubble, while Kerim Alici was able to get out of the rubble on his own feet. Who has not yet been able to locate is the club’s sports director, Taner Savut.

Hatayspor, the team where Christian Atsu plays, beat Kasimpasa at home on Sunday, January 5, at their Hatay stadium (in the disaster zone), and the striker scored the winning goal 1-0 when extra time was played .

THE NATION, FROM ARGENTINA
OF THE AMERICAN NEWSPAPERS GROUP
(GDA)

