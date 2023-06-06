COEVORDEN, The Netherlands — Every day dozens of tanker trucks, many carrying pig manure and other agricultural waste, drive through the entrance to a plant in the northeast of the Netherlands.

This acrid charge will be mixed into a slurry and pumped into huge tanks, where in a matter of weeks hungry bacteria will turn it into methane gas that will be sold to the power grid to heat homes and generate electricity.

The gas is a biofuel — similar to natural gas extracted from offshore wells in the North Sea, but considered carbon neutral due to its biological origins.

For the plant’s main owner, Varo Energy, a private oil refinery in Switzerland that sells diesel and gasoline at filling stations in northwest Europe, biogas facilities like this one represent the future — or at least a part of it. .

The European Union and national governments such as Switzerland are forcing suppliers of petroleum products to increase the proportion of the fuel they sell that comes from renewable sources to mitigate climate change.

Russia’s use of natural gas as political leverage in the war in Ukraine has added to the urgency to end reliance on fossil fuels.

As a result, oil companies are making significant investments that they would not have considered before. Varo bought an 80 percent stake in the biofuels plant in Coevorden this year to establish himself in a business that is expected to grow rapidly. Shell and BP recently spent billions of dollars to acquire similar biogas companies.

Varo is not an oil giant like Shell or BP, but it faces the same changing demands as the industry changes. Varo executives are enthusiastic but cautious. The company has a goal of net zero emissions by 2040.

“Every year we have seen countries adapt and change the rules,” said Theo Pannekeet, an executive vice president at Varo. “It’s a very high-risk environment.”

At the Coevorden plant, Varo has started an expansion that will increase production by 50 percent. The company also plans to invest in equipment to cool and liquefy the gas so that it can be used as a green alternative to diesel.

The company’s future is still tied to oil — Varo owns and operates Switzerland’s only refinery and a second in Germany — but its executives say they can turn a profit by gradually going greener and helping clients meet energy goals. clean. And under various national schemes aimed at gradually reducing emissions or certifying energy as green, Varo can earn bio-tickets that can be sold to polluting companies, another source of income.

But there are obstacles. For example, there is not enough local pig manure or other waste to keep the Coevorden plant running. Varo must search the world for shipments of spoiled corn and other agricultural waste to fill his tanks. It even bought grain contaminated by an explosion that destroyed the port of Beirut, Lebanon, in 2020.

And the waste is not free. Last year, the costs of the material used in the biofuel skyrocketed as demand increased, contributing to a financial loss at the plant.

However, Varo executives are confident that their presence in the European energy markets will help ensure their future. Now that Germany is cut off from Russian natural gas, they reckon, it will be hungry for a green alternative to generate electricity and power energy-hungry factories. The German border runs on a road just outside the gate of the biogas plant.

Like other oil companies, Varo is trying to please various audiences: customers and regulators who demand clean energy, as well as regular buyers of gasoline, diesel and other products that its refineries produce.

As Switzerland’s only refinery, supplying around a third of the country’s petroleum products, the plant in Cressier strengthens the country’s energy security.

“It’s good to have production at home,” said Yves Lehmann, director of the Department of Environment and Energy in Neuchâtel, the local Swiss canton. “We are convinced that they will still have a role to play in the future.”

By: Stanley Reed