They didn’t let me into Venezuela. I landed with a tourist visa issued by their Consulate in Chile. My main objective was to be there, to experience the election, to talk to my friends and my friends’ friends. If I had time, to spend a couple of days in Choroní. And to write something when I got back. I told the two muscled men who interrogated me standing up before I got to the immigration booths.

“What’s this about?” the broadest one asked.

—I have friends who have been insisting that I visit them for a while now, and since my students are on vacation and the political situation here is so interesting, it seemed like the perfect opportunity.

—So you’re coming to observe the elections?

—I am not here as an “observer.” I do not belong to any institution.

—But are you interested in seeing what happens during elections?

—Certainly. It is a very significant moment.

—Any contacts in Venezuela?

-Several.

—Any contact phone number?

—Does our ambassador’s name seem fine to you?

Then his colleague asked me to give him mine, and he took a photo of the hotel reservation and my return ticket from the screen. Another one left with my passport. The fat guy came back to ask me if I worked for a chain. Meanwhile, I guess, I was they googled. Everything happened standing up, before reaching the institutional space. “They want to scare us,” I thought. “It’s better to be careful.” I had been warned that, once identified, they could drag me into fabricated brawls.

Patricio Fernandez in Santiago, in 2022. Sofia Yanjari

After fifty minutes, in which some managed to reach the immigration booths while I continued standing to the side, one of these officials, with blue camouflage clothing and the attitude of a security guard, discothequehe read out five names. Among them, mine.

—Let’s go this way— said a woman.

The policewoman started walking. We followed her while half a dozen uniformed officers surrounded us like sheepdogs. After a short walk I realized that we were walking back along the same corridor with tricolor garlands that we had come through.

“They’re taking us back to the plane,” said the Argentine.

“Is that true?” I asked one of the Bolivarian Guard.

—He nodded.

—Are you messing with me? And may I know why?

The question didn’t interest him much. He kept walking as if nothing had happened, with a poker face. Later I found out that both the Argentine and the Bolivian were right-wing politicians. She was a Macrista, called María Eugenia Talerico, a candidate for senator of Juntos por el Cambio, and he, Samuel Doria Medina, was a businessman with presidential aspirations.

When we got to the gate, I realized that we were being taken back on the same plane we had arrived on. The politicians weren’t saying a word and I started to rant out loud, asking what the hell this meant. While I was almost losing my temper — I had been traveling for about 15 hours, I was sleeping badly, had a slight headache and that physical and mental fat that accumulates after so much time without moving — the only thing I could manage to repeat was “please explain,” but the guards seemed to listen to me like someone listening to the rain.

Already at the door of the plane, I turned to film my muleteers. They insisted that I could not use the phone, even though they were photographing us incessantly. They looked for corners, covered themselves with folders, and bowed their heads. One of them responded that they were expelling me in order to protect state security.

The flight attendants did as they were told and sat us in the few seats available. I was in one of the last rows. To my left, a baby started screaming like a demon. It was more like screaming than crying. It sounded like someone was flaying her. To my right was a teenager with a curly blond head. I asked him to please share my internet connection so I could tell a couple of people what was happening to me before we took off. The baby’s screams filtered into my voice messages.

The trip there had been endless and problematic. Before reaching Caracas, from where we were now being expelled, a thunderstorm prevented us from landing at Tocumen International Airport, where we would have a stopover. We were diverted to a private runway on the banks of the canal. There, one next to the other, the planes of the Copa fleet that were due to arrive in Panama at that time were parked. A dozen. Maybe more. I saw them arrange themselves through my hatch. With the engines off, the air conditioning stopped working and the temperature in the plane rose. We had to wait for the storm to subside, or at least for the lightning to subside. The passengers in the back rows began to complain. A twenty-something man advanced to the door of the cockpit shouting that it was impossible to breathe in the back. The plane was captained by a woman who then described the situation over the loudspeakers. We would wait on that runway until the thunderstorm subsided.

Two hours later, the planes parked around us began to take off until only ours remained on the runway. The same twenty-something called out for explanations. He was told that there was a problem with the plane’s starter motor and that we were waiting for the arrival of a “detonator car.” I don’t remember if he called it that or a “battery car” or a “starter motor car.” The flight to Tocumen lasted 7 or 8 minutes. My connection to Caracas had been postponed in accordance with the general delay, but we had been delayed more and arrived 5 minutes before takeoff. I ran like a madman. Fortunately, the boarding gate was 10 numbers away from the gate I arrived through and they were already beginning to close it when, panting, I told the lady that I was missing.

I sat next to a Venezuelan who lived between Santiago and Caracas. Before migrating to Chile, he worked for PDVSA. He was a Chavista at the time and he told me that he owed the commander what he was today. He had left in 2014, after his death, because he sensed that the situation was getting worse. Since he had a lot of vacation time accumulated, he decided to try his luck in Chile, where he had a close friend. If it worked out, he would stay; if not, he would return. He started a freight company. He started moving with a van and did much better than expected.

—Last year I returned to Venezuela, although I still have a house and business in Chile. Caracas is much safer now. The criminals have left. They are looking for a market, like everyone else, and in Venezuela they no longer have anything to steal. I think that Caracas is safer now than Santiago.

“Don’t exaggerate,” I told him.

The truth is that in Chile there were many thieves before, but we did not know of murders like those of today. We knew of the so-called “crimes of passion,” those that are carried out out of jealousy and excessive sexism, or between drunks, but no one was killed to steal drugs, nor were the policemen shot, nor were dismembered bodies found. We knew of political and horrific murders carried out by the Pinochet dictatorship. The policemen, when they were not operating as state security agencies, made rounds through the streets with a wooden baton that they used to shake like a keychain. The policemen were fat and they dated the domestic workers in front of the houses in the upper class neighborhood. There was no organized crime. That happened in other places. Here the only organized crime responded to the military regime, but not to civilian gangs.

—Chávez and Maduro are very different— my seatmate told me. Chávez had charisma and wanted good things. I can’t say this in front of my compatriots anymore. They’ll kill me. Things are very hot. Chávez represented what María Corina is now: the answer to a problem of injustice and corruption. I don’t like María Corina. I’m left-wing, but this election is not between left and right. It’s about whether you want things to stay the way they are or prefer a change. It’s between democracy and dictatorship.

He was talking about Maria Corina, not Edmund.

—Probably, if Edmundo wins, the first thing he would do is remove the sanctions that Maduro applied to her and then call for elections, although it could also be that she would accompany him throughout his government and run for office afterwards.

He added that Maduro no longer had the support of his old friends, neither Lula, nor Fernández, nor Petro. Not to mention ordinary people.

—The thing is to give it a way out.

“Cornered beasts,” I said. “They go crazy and do stupid things.”

—Hope lies in internal rupture.

I told him the story of General Mattei on the night of the plebiscite that ended Pinochet’s victory on October 5. That the fraud was in progress until he appeared and recognized the victory of the NO.

—There is always the hope of the element of surprise, of the unexpected event, of the emergence of someone who disarms the bastard stew— I theorized.

He recommended that if I had time I should go eat meat at El Alazán, cachitos in front of San Ignacio (a mall from the upmarket area of ​​Caracas) and have drinks in El Hatillo, in the east of the city. At night: Las Mercedes, Los Palos Grandes and La Castellana.

—If the opposition wins, the celebrations will be in Altamira. If Maduro wins, in the center, on Bolívar Avenue.

When I told him that many people emphasize the reliability of the electronic voting system, he replied that this is not the case. That it is no longer managed by the private company Smartmatic, that they have made life very difficult for witnesses and that in the 2017 Constituent Assembly election they were responsible for cheating a significant number of votes.

He asked me if I flew Copa often.

—Lately, quite a lot.

—I got the “Presidente” category, the highest category, and this allows me to travel with up to three suitcases and about 100 kilos, so now I also do parcel delivery. I take orders from Venezuela to Chile.

—What kind of things do you transport?

—Documents, clothes, spare parts, everything. Only legal products, of course.

He asked me for my phone number so we could meet during my stay, and I gave it to him. When we got off the plane, the first airport official we met greeted him with great affection and closeness. Although I had been careful in everything I said to him, I thought that perhaps she was a member of security and that she had CubanizedIt is well known that Cubans provide security services to the Maduro regime in exchange for oil, and in Cuba, the more friendly and approachable an interlocutor is, the more suspicious he or she is.

I hurried to be one of the first to get into line at Immigration. The corridor leading to the plane was completely empty, and yellow, blue and red garlands hung from its ceiling, like the flag. There was no one in the passageways formed by aluminum pillars and string either. I headed the line that formed next. The Bolivarian guard, a stocky, bald man, asked me for my passport right there, standing, before entering the windows. He began to question me: why I had come, who had invited me, what I did for a living, etc., etc. Everything I recounted at the beginning of this story.

They never gave me, the Argentinean, or the Bolivian any explanation. The day before, they deported two right-wing Chilean parliamentarians and they did not allow former presidents Mireya Moscoso of Panama, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez of Costa Rica, Jorge Quiroga of Bolivia, and Vicente Fox of Mexico to leave Tocumen. The same thing happened with a Spanish delegation that arrived in Maiquetía and before that they vetoed a commission of European observers. To this list we can add several other names of politicians and intellectuals to whom the same thing happened.

On the packed plane, the baby screamed. All that was left was to hope that she would sleep peacefully that night, although it was hard to imagine. She was very scared and no amount of cuddling seemed to be able to comfort her.

