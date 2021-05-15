Currently, the second season of the anime Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid is underway. According to plan, its premiere will be in July of this year.

It is the newest proposal of Kyoto Animation, the studio that suffered an attack in 2019. It will be his first television project since that tragedy. Fans are eager to see the new episodes. But before it was released, there were those who complained about this return.

Iruru to debut in Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid

How is it possible? In reality, his criticism was turned against a character who makes his debut in this new wave of episodes. Specifically, of Iruru, one of the creations of mangaka Coolkyousinnjya.

The complaints were in the sense of the childish appearance of this dragon and that she had a huge bust. The main person who complained, @SucculentBudcommented through Twitter ‘when character designers are allergic to fattening them up’.

Then added ‘so they only fill their breasts with air’. That was in relation to the first preview of the new season of Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid, where it appears Iruru, and its conceptual design was shared.

That generated a debate in that social network, for and against. @SteppingOnNyas commented ‘this is fucking disgusting’. @ Nightshade7778, for his part, declared ‘This is ironically one of the worst designs I’ve ever seen, ha ha ha’.

Kyoto Animation only sticks to the original design

Those who wanted to ‘redesign’ the character were not lacking, something that has become common among Western fans … who lack talent for drawing. For the same reason, the result was much worse than the design of Iruru original.

The point is that Kyoto Animation, the study in charge, only sticks to the work of Coolkyousinnjya. In fact, those who have read the original manga point out that they actually moderated a bit to Iruruas it is somewhat more exaggerated. It is in the vein of another character, Lucoa.

There are those who believe that the original vision of the author with his character should be respected, and it would be disrespectful to change what he created. There are times when manga designs are changed in anime.

It happened a few months ago in Jujutsu Kaisen. But it is clear that the study by Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S, as the new season is called, did not want to proceed like that. Did these user complaints have any effect? So it seems not.

From what has been shared so far, the character’s design continues and that is how it will stay. In Japan they do not usually pay attention to these types of complaints, and less if they are only in English.

Although some Japanese who found out everything pointed out that the author’s creations should be respected as it is.

