One of the main objectives of all cyber attack is to get your bank data, to first steal the money you have, but also to start committing financial crimes, as money laundering, supplanting your identity.

At present, cyber threats are a constant danger that users face. The fault of this is that the methods that exist are many, in fact, it is difficult to count an exact number because Almost every day new strategies or stories arise that deceive users and makes them fall into the scam.

And this time we are going to focus on the so -called wrong loan scam, which It is mostly affecting users of Banco Santander, although any entity could be susceptible. As reported by the criminologist and cybersecurity expert María Aberador (@mariaperador Criminologia) has been detected in recent weeks a fraud in which they are passed through said bank to steal the money.

How the wrong loan scam works

Deception begins with The arrival of an SMS in which they will be presented as a Santander employee And they will tell you that they have tried to contact you for An alleged loan that have been admitted to you by mistake. This It has a series of costs and interests that you have to pay, And that to cancel it you have to make a transfer to return the money.

The attackers play that you have not requested anything, and do not want to pay the added costs, so You are willing to return it. Once you have chopped at your hook, the scammers will begin to ask for your personal data and your bank’s security codes, At the same time they indicate that you should Mark the code * 21 * followed by a telephone number that they tell you themselves.

Put this code followed by a phone number allows to create a call redirection, Which means that if someone calls you, it will reach the number you have written. This is looking for cybercriminals to to be able to impede for you, And as soon as you do the transfer to return the amount of the alleged loan (which has never been admitted to your account), They can confirm the movement telephone.

How to avoid this fraud

Ignore any message that requests bank data or access keys.

Do not click on suspicious links from SMS or emails.

from SMS or emails. Avoid introducing codes into the mobile without verifying its origin.

Activate your bank alerts to detect unauthorized movements.

Remember that all official SMS come from numbers with short digits or from the official email of Santander.