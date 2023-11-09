This Thursday, November 9, the father of the Colombian soccer player, Luis Díaz, was finally released by the National Liberation Army (ELN), which kept him in captivity for 13 consecutive days.

After this important event, the media from around the world They reacted to the release in different ways, in this section we tell you how they titled the news in other countries.

The renowned American newspaper ‘The New York Times’ titled this fact as “Colombian soccer star’s kidnapped father released“, mentioning the Colombian footballer who plays for the English professional football club, Liverpool F.C.

This is how ‘The New York Times’ headlines the release of Luis Díaz. Photo: Capture from ‘The New York Times’

On the other hand, the British newspaper ‘The Guardian’titled it this way: “Luis Díaz’s father, released by the Colombian guerrilla after 13 days as a hostage”, referring to the days in which the footballer’s father was deprived of his freedom.

The media 'The Guardian' also reported on the news. Photo: Screenshot from 'The Guardian'

“The ELN frees the father of soccer player Luis Díaz” in this way, the Spanish newspaper ‘The country’ announced the news, adding that “the kidnapping has strained the peace negotiations between the Government and the guerrilla to the maximum.

Likewise, the French television channel ‘France 24’also notified of the release: “Colombia: the ELN guerrilla releases the father of soccer player Luis Díaz.”

French media such as ‘France 24’ also reported this event. Photo: Screenshot ‘France 24’

The news of Luis Díaz’s release went around the world, as it was part of the main headlines in different international mediawho recorded the event on their websites and printed newspapers.

The liberation took place in the municipality of Barrancas, La Guajira. There, a civil helicopter, in which were representatives of a UN humanitarian mission and delegates from the Catholic Church, traveled from Valledupar to the delivery site.

The man landed again at the Valledupar airport, around 11:10 am. For his part, Diaz’s family He already celebrates his return and looks forward to it after long days without his closeness.

Reactions from Mane Díaz’s family after his release. Photo: Vanexa Romero / El Tiempo

