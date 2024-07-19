LSecurity forces arrested 50 people from the largest drug trafficking organization in the world, which trafficked between South America and Europein an operation between Spain and Norwegian, North American and British authorities and the European Maritime Operations Centre against Drug Trafficking, carried out in several countries.

Security forces carried out searches in several Spanish towns, as well as in Panama, Colombia, Trinidad and Tobago, Portugal, Norway, Bulgaria and the United Kingdom.

Most of those arrested were arrested in Spain (26), including 16 Norwegians.

During the operation, with the support of Europol, 1,500 kilos of cocaine, eight boats, 36 vehicles and more than 85 telephone terminals were seizedSpanish police reported in a statement on Friday.

Police officers from France, Poland, Portugal, Bulgaria, Panama and Saint Lucia also collaborated.

How did the network operate?

The investigation began in June 2020, in conjunction with UK authorities, when a British organisation based in Spain was detected that had international trade channels for trafficking cocaine from South America to Europe.

The investigations allowed the identification of the alleged members of the criminal structure and discovered that The organization had a conglomerate of vessels, which they registered in the name of third parties in an attempt to conceal their illicit purposes.

The organization operated from the Spanish Atlantic islands of Tenerife, Gran Canaria, El Hierro and Lanzarote and established maritime links to South America through drug routes.

In turn, from the south of the Spanish mainland, the suspects coordinated and directed the transport of each vessel and held meetings with the contacts in the countries of origin from which the drugs were supplied. The gang used encrypted security communications.

The leader of the organization, known as ‘the professor’, recruited the crews of the sailboats.

Coordination with Colombian and Mexican cartels

Agents believe the leader had been involved in drug trafficking for more than 20 years, and had the full confidence of the Colombian and Mexican cartels, with whom he coordinated the production of the narcotic and its transport through South America until it could be shipped to Spain.

The money generated by drug shipments was reinvested in new operations and laundered through a network of companies in several countries.

On the Spanish Costa del Sol (Mediterranean Sea), the criminal organisation was made up of members of the Balkan Cartel, who led a high standard of living and were engaged in business ventures that allowed them to use the profits they obtained from illegal activity.

Investigators identified the vessels engaged in drug trafficking based in several Spanish Mediterranean locations.

In South America, they used Brazil, Colombia, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Saint Lucia, Barbados or Panama to keep the sailboats ready to receive orders to go out and load the drugs.