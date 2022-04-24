This is how the World was in 2005. From Zapatero ruling to Ronaldinho dominating the World of Soccer, passing through the time of Cristiano and Messi.
Aznar’s mandate had ended and Zapatero replaced him in office. It was the beginning of the real estate crisis in Spain. In 2007 one of the biggest crises was suffered with 25% of the population unemployed.
He was the first Polish pope in history. He was considered one of the most influential people of the 20th century, in part because he always carried with him a message of peace and love in the more than 100 international trips he made during the almost 27 years of his pontificate.
He debuted in 2001 and in 2005 he won his first World Cup in Brazil. One of the best drivers in the history of F1 gave us unique moments that will remain in our memories.
At that time the Italian had no rival. He was the best rider in all of Moto GP and he showed it race after race. That same year Dani Pedrosa won in 250 and Thomas Luthi in 125.
Tony Parker, Ginobili and Tim Duncan beat Richard Hamilton and Ben Wallace in one of the best NBA Finals. Tim Duncan at that time dominated the League and won the MVP of the finals.
Cristiano Ronaldo in 2005 had goalscoring figures far beyond the reach of what we could see later. He only scored 10 goals in all the competitions he played in.
Leo had not yet won any Champions with Barcelona. He had to wait until the 2008/09 season to raise his first orejona in Rome against Cristiano Ronaldo’s United.
Players like Deco, Iniesta, Messi, Xavi, Puyol, Víctor Valdés and Ronaldinho were in that team. It was the beginning of a hegemony that was going to dominate football in the following years.
One of the most tremendous finals of the Champions League was experienced. Liverpool was losing 3-0 at halftime and by the 60th minute it was already 3-3. He ended up winning on penalties.
At that time Ronaldinho was the King of Football. A footballer ahead of his time stood out in Barcelona day in and day out. The entire Bernabéu stood up to applaud him.
