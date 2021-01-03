Note to readers: EL PAÍS offers the Future Planet section for its daily and global information contribution on the 2030 Agenda, the eradication of poverty and inequality, and the progress of developing countries. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Feeding the cities, these insatiable eaters of food, has marked the design of the cities themselves, but also the size and distribution of homes or foreign policy; it has promoted conquests and colonizations, and it has completely transformed landscapes thousands of kilometers away from them. For the Roman emperors, rulers of the first mega-city in history, it already brought them headlong and some kings – such as Louis XVI of France – were cut off for it: supplying food to urbanites was for millennia the number one priority of monarchs and statesmen.

“In recent decades, however, politicians have lived under the illusion that the problem had been solved,” says the British architect, teacher and writer. Carolyn steel (London, 1959). “Already in Mesopotamian cities like Ur, food was the center of political life: today we simply treat it as a good with which to trade, and that shows in all areas.”

In Hungry cities: how food shapes our lives (Recently published in spanish), Steel goes back millennia in the history of cities and then goes far beyond the urban confines and reminds us that food is the center of everything. “If we think about the problems that beset us, from climate change to inequality and the depletion of natural resources to obesity or zoonotic diseases, we realize that food is the link between all of them,” he says.

The book reviews how grains gave rise to urban settlements – by forcing hunter-gatherers to settle permanently to tend their crops – and how the boost to meat production – the fuel that factory workers needed – shaped the industrial city. If the city-states (from Athens to Florence) had been limited in size by the food that the surrounding fields were capable of producing, the railroad and the opening of global trade and transport swept those limits and ended up diluting that link between the rural. and the urban.

“In fact, when I started writing the book, many asked me: ‘What do food and cities have to do with it?” Recalls the architect wryly. In his opinion, that country-city gap has only gotten bigger, and explains that historical anomaly that is the disconnection between today’s urbanites and their food (where it comes from, what it contains, how it is produced, cooked or preserved …) .

And it also, he argues, illustrates why food systems and how they work hardly arouse our attention or concern. “We have become accustomed to obtaining cheap food, of all kinds, at any time and at any time of the year: but we do not want to know where it comes from or what consequences it has in the places where it is produced, because we do not see them,” he says. . We do not want, he says, to see a trace of the cackling bird that has given rise to the package of chicken curry ready to heat and serve that we will have for dinner today, nor to know that the producer of our coffee had to sell it for less than it cost him to produce it.

“But these low prices are another illusion”, maintains who directed the Program of Cities of the London School of Economics. “Because behind all that we don’t see, there is a huge hidden cost.” According to Steel, to what we pay we should add the water and land that we are depleting, the forests that we are cutting down, the gases that we are emitting, the health cost of treating the diseases that our current diets produce, antimicrobial resistance … And how all of this is also limiting our future ability to produce food. On the other hand, the little value that large supermarkets and their maxi packages and 2×1 offers give to food leads us to waste huge amounts every year.

“The price of food, clearly, is a central issue,” admits Steel, which this year has published another book, Sitopia: how food can save the world (from the Greek sites, food; and moles, place), which he considers a continuation of the previous one. Eating organic, healthy or taking into account how green our food is is in many cases seen as a luxury available to the posh. But the author insists on three ideas: that what seems cheap is expensive for our health; that we have never dedicated such a small part of our income to eating (of every 100 euros that Spaniards spent in 2018, just over 12 were in food); and that if many more people demanded these types of more sustainable products, their price would drop rapidly.

– Is this a task for politicians?

– Certainly brave politicians are needed who dare to go back to dealing with something that has always brought them problems. But let’s not forget that, as always, whoever controls the food has the power. And today the huge food multinationals have much more power than governments. The advantage that citizens have is that, in addition to voting for politicians, we can influence companies with our purchasing decisions.

In a more utopian view (or sittopic), this speaker at TED talks advocates resuming the idea of ​​garden cities where food is grown, there are local farmers’ markets and local food culture takes precedence over franchises and large chains. “It is clear that large cities are never going to feed themselves, but putting food back in the center would be key to starting to address many of the challenges we have as societies,” he argues. And, taking into account that they host plus half of humanityThey seem like a good place to start. “In the end, it’s about seeing what way of life makes us happier: food makes us happy, sharing it makes us happy, spending time together and in nature makes us happy. That is the way: through food, create landscapes for humans to flourish ”.

And then the pandemic came

Steel had just published his second book when covid-19 turned everything upside down. “The pandemic has brought to light problems that until now were invisible,” he says. “In times of crisis, we immediately saw how certain products began to lack in supermarkets.”

However, covid-19 has also pushed many urbanites into that reconnection with food that Steel proclaims. “How many people have cooked for the first time and found it fun to do it? 40% of the British who have bought food directly from farmers during the pandemic had never done so before… They are examples of how things can start to change.

