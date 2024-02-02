LaLiga closed the winter market with spending on transfers close to 86 million eurosa figure much higher than the thirty from last season and which represents almost triple what was spent just a year ago by the Spanish clubs, according to the specialized portal Transfermarkt.

With a figure close to ninety million euros, the Spanish LaLiga ranks fourth among the major European championships in spending in this market. The first in that classification is France's Ligue 1, which goes from 132 million euros in 2023 to 193 this year, exponentially increasing its spending, the complete opposite of the Premier, the great dominator last year with 842 and which It has remained at 119.2, drastically reducing its figures.

The market signings

In addition to signings, there were transfers such as that of Peter Federico to Valencia CF from Raúl González's Castilla.

In Spain, FC Barcelona was the club that invested the most during this last transfer market although he did so with only one player, the Brazilian Vitor Roquewho arrived from Atletico Paranaense for forty million euros.

The Catalan club was followed by Atlético de Madridwho made three additions but only two of them as transfers, that of the Belgian midfielder Arthur Vermeeren from Antwerp for about 18 million euros and that of the Romanian goalkeeper Horatiu Moldovan for 800,000 euros from Rapid 1923. The other was that of the Brazilian center back Gabriel Paulista, free from Valencia.

Another club that also made a significant outlay was Real Betis, who started the market paying six million euros for the American midfielder Johny Cardoso, from Internacional in Brazil, and waited until the last day to incorporate the Argentine striker Luis Ezequiel 'Chimy' Ávila, from Osasuna, for a fixed four million euros They can reach six in variables, the midfielder Pablo Fornals, from West Ham, for six, and the French attacker Cédric Bakambu, from Galatasaray, for an amount that has not been revealed.

These three additions were made by Betis with the money obtained from the sale, for a figure close to twenty million euros, of the Brazilian right winger Luiz Henrique, signed by Botafogo. They also pulled out the checkbook Real society, who paid three million euros for the Surinamese striker Sheraldo Becker, from Unión Berlin, and Celta de Vigo, who paid Cruz Godoy 4.5 for the Argentine striker Tadeo Allende, signed until 2028.

The other two operations in the Spanish market with money involved were those carried out by the Grenadewhich paid 4.3 million euros for the Canadian striker Theodor Corbeanu (1.5), the Cameroonian midfielder Martin Hongla, from Hellas Verona (2.7), and the goalkeeper Marc Martínez, from Cartagena (150,000), while Deportivo Alavés signed winger Carlos Vicente, from Racing de Ferrol, for 600,000.

SPORTS WITH EFE

