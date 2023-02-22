Culiacán, Sinaloa.- During this Ash Wednesday, he cold front No. 34 and the Seventh Winter Storm will gradually move over the northwest and north of the national territory, maintaining a cold to very cold environment, wind with gusts of 100 to 120 km/h in Chihuahua and Durango; gusts of 80 to 100 km/h in Baja California, Sonora and Coahuila, according to the weather forecast made by the National Meteorological System.

The dependency belonging to the With water it also forecast heavy rains for Sinaloa, Chihuahua and Durango, as well as showers in Baja California, Baja California Sur and Coahuila; as well as a freezing environment and possible snowfall or sleet in the mountains of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Sinaloa (northeast) and Durango (northwest).

By Wednesday, the cold front No. 34 and the Seventh Winter Storm, They will be located over the north of the Mexican Republic, causing rains with showers in northwestern Mexico, as well as very strong to intense gusts of wind with dust storms over the Mesa del Norte states. In turn, conditions for the fall of snow or sleet will prevail in the mountains of Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua.

On the other hand, the new cold front number 35, associated with a polar trough, will enter northern Baja California at dawn. This will foster a cold to very cold environment and maintain very strong to intense gusts of wind with dust storms over the Baja California Peninsula and Sonora, as well as the probability of snow or sleet falling in the Baja California sierras.

Rain forecast for tomorrow February 22, 2023:

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Durango and Chiapas.

Possible fall of snow or sleet: sierras of Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua.

The rains could generate an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, landslides and flooding in low-lying areas.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for tomorrow, February 22, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Tamaulipas and San Luis Potosí.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Coahuila, Nuevo León, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Querétaro, Guerrero, Morelos, Puebla, Hidalgo, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Guanajuato.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for tomorrow, February 22, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Zacatecas, State of Mexico, Tlaxcala and Puebla.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California Sur, Nuevo León, Sinaloa, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Mexico City, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Wind and wave forecast for tomorrow, February 22, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 100 to 120 km/h and dust storms: Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Wind with gusts of 80 to 100 km/h and dust storms: Coahuila, Nuevo León and Zacatecas.

Wind with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and dust storms: Baja California Sur, San Luis Potosí, Jalisco, Aguascalientes and Guanajuato.

South component wind with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and dust storms: Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas, and with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Michoacán, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Tlaxcala and Puebla.

Waves from 3 to 5 meters high: western coast of Baja California

Weather forecast for the Baja California peninsula

The SMN expects partly cloudy to cloudy skies with showers in Baja California and isolated rains in Baja California Sur. In the morning cold to very cold environment in mountainous areas; cold and frosty in the mountains of Baja California. In the afternoon, cool to temperate environment.

Possible snowfall or sleet in the mountains of Baja California. West and northwest wind from 30 to 45 km/h in the region, with gusts of 100 to 120 km/h and dust storms in areas of Baja California and gusts of 60 to 80 km/h accompanied by dust storms in Baja California Sur, in addition to waves of 3 to 5 meters high on the western coast of Baja California.

Weather forecast for Sinaloa and Sonora.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with showers in Sonora and isolated rains in Sinaloa. In the morning, a very cold to icy environment in the mountainous areas of Sonora. Possible fall of snow or sleet in the mountains of Sonora. In the afternoon, cool to temperate environment. South component wind of 35 to 50 km/h in the region, with gusts of 100 to 120 km/h and dust storms in Sonora.

Weather forecast for Durango and northern Mexico

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with chance of showers in Chihuahua and isolated rains in Durango. No rain in the rest of the region. In the morning, cool and cold to very cold in mountainous areas; icy in the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango. Possible snowfall or sleet in the mountains of Chihuahua.

In the afternoon, temperate to warm environment; hot in areas of Nuevo León. Wind with gusts of 100 to 120 km/h and dust storms in areas of Chihuahua and Durango; gusts of 80 to 100 km/h and dust storms in Coahuila and Nuevo León. While in Tamaulipas there will be winds with gusts of 80 km/h and dust storms.