From February 4 to 20, sports fans will be able to enjoy the adrenaline of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, which can be seen throughout Latin America through the Marca Claro channel on YouTube.

Spectators from Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela will be able to experience all the excitement and watch all the competitions live of the Winter Olympic Games Beijing 2022, through two live signals 24 hours a day, they will also have access to up to five events

winter sports live simultaneously, only on the official Marca Claro channel on YouTube (www.youtube.com/MarcaClaro).

In addition, they will enjoy the opening and closing ceremonies, summaries and featured content from the largest online video platform and with the technological support provided by YouTube.

In this way, once again sports fans will have the opportunity to choose which device to follow their favorite athletes on, from their smartphone to their home television, as well as when and where to do it and what discipline to enjoy thanks to the more than Marca Claro and Claro Sports will broadcast 650 hours of the event.

José Antonio Aboumrad, Claro and Claro Sports Brand Director, assured that: “innovation is our standard and we are happy to position the sports fan as the decision maker to watch the Winter Olympics, wherever and whenever they want. Our collaboration with YouTube has been a complete success, as we have opened up the range of options for fans to enjoy their favorite sport in the best way”.

All the content of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will be available on the portal www.olimpicos.marcaclaro.com and on the Marca Claro YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/marcaclaro.

During the summer edition of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, through the MarcaClaro signal on YouTube, more than 600 million views were made and more than 120 million hours of content viewed.

