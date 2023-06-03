The world is experiencing an energy revolution. In the last 15 years or so, tremendous technological advances have made it cheaper in many cases to generate electricity from solar and wind power than it is from burning fossil fuels. The Inflation Reduction Law ‒which, despite its name, is above all a regulation to combat climate change‒ seeks to accelerate the transition to renewables and electrify the economy as much as possible. If this attempt pays off quickly enough and is emulated by other countries, it could help us avoid climate catastrophe.

However, even before the law went into effect, the United States was already experiencing a renewable energy boom. Leading this expansion was an amazing place: Texas.

To be fair, California has more solar power, plus lots of geothermal electricity, but Texas dominates in wind power. And in general, California is – even progressives have to admit – a state where the NIMBY, which stands for “not in my backyard,” [o su equivalente en español SPAN, “sí, pero aquí no”]sometimes seems to slip into Banana territory [acrónimo en inglés de “no construir absolutamente nada cerca de ningún sitio”]. That’s why housing is so expensive and scarce, and red tape has tangled green energy. Whatever its flaws (and there are many), Texas is a place where you can build things, which has included plenty of wind turbines.

One would think, therefore, that Texan politicians rejoice in the rise of renewables, which are good for the state’s economy, and advertise their laissez-faire policies.

But not. Republicans in the Texas Legislature have taken a stand against clean, inexhaustible energy, proposing a series of measures to subsidize fossil fuels, impose restrictions that could block many renewable energy projects, and perhaps even shut down many already-existing facilities. existing. It doesn’t seem like the worst of these measures have found their way into the latest legislation, but even so, those laws heavily favor fossil fuels over an industry that can reasonably be said to represent Texas’ energy future.

So what is going on here? Why do Texas Republicans now see the wind as an enemy? You might think that the answer is greed, and surely it is in part. However, from a broader perspective, I would say that renewable energy has become a victim of the mindset virus. antiwoke [el equivalente a nuestro antiprogre].

Let’s talk about greed first. Yes, Texas is a state where big business gets what they want. And the fossil fuel industry has a long history of doing everything it can to torpedo climate action, not only lobbying against pro-green energy policies, but also promoting climate denialism.

Still, there are several reasons to doubt that Texas’ turn against clean energy is simply a matter of corporate greed. For starters, in the state, renewable energy is already a big business in its own right, attracting billions in investment and employing thousands of workers, which should act as a counterbalance to the interests of the fossil industry.

What’s more, much of Texas’ green energy investment actually comes from companies that have their origins in fossil fuels. As a result, even some oil and gas companies are in the economic interest of allowing the expansion of renewables to continue.

Finally, oil and gas are traded on world markets. The prices that producers receive, and therefore their profits, are determined more by world events like the Russian invasion of the Ukraine than where Texas gets its electricity (although the latter obviously matters to power plant owners). .

So I don’t think the state’s rejection of its own success in the energy sector has to do entirely, or even primarily, with greed. Rather, renewables have been embroiled in the culture wars. In a way, it’s a lot like Ron DeSantis’s showdown with Walt Disney, which from a political point of view seems like sheer madness: why boycott tourism, one of the pillars of Florida’s economy? But these days, it’s often important not to follow the money.

Right-wingers like Elon Musk and DeSantis have taken a liking to referring to the supposed power of the “liberal mindset virus” to explain why big business is tolerant of social liberalism and even coddles it. They need to invoke this mysterious contagion so they don’t have to admit the obvious explanation: Most Americans have become relatively liberal on social issues—note the shift in attitudes toward same-sex marriage—and companies have been adapting to it. your customer base.

But while talking about the liberal mindset virus can be both sinister and ridiculous, I would argue that there really is what we might call the anti-progressive mindset virus, an infection that is transmitted not from person to person, but from issue to issue.

I explain how it works. A major faction of Americans, increasingly dominant in the Republican Party, hates anything it considers progressive, which in their view means both any recognition of social injustice and any suggestion that people should make sacrifices, or even accept slight inconveniences, for the common good. That is why the idea that racism is and continues to be an evil that requires certain changes in society makes them angry; and they are also angry at the idea that people, for example, have to wear a mask to protect others when there is a pandemic or reduce activities that are harmful to the environment.

This anger is understandable to a degree, but not excusable. What is strange is the way in which it spreads to attitudes related to issues that, although they do not really have to do with progressivism, are perceived as adjacent to it.

The already classic example is the way in which hostility against the mandatory nature of the mask, whose main objective was to protect others, turned into a highly partisan opposition to vaccination against covid, whose main objective was to protect themselves. oneself. From a logical point of view, this translation does not make sense, but still, it happened.

I think the same can be said of energy policy. At this point, investing in renewable energy is simply a good business proposition. Texas Republicans have had to abandon their own pro-free market, anti-regulation ideology in a

effort to strangle wind and solar power. But renewable energy is something championed by environmentalists and promoted by the Biden administration, so in the minds of right-wing Texans, wind has gone liberal, and wind power has become something to fight even if it doesn’t. hurt businesses and cost the state money and jobs.

If all of this sounds crazy, that’s because it is. But that’s what Texas is like—and I’m afraid much of the United States—in 2023.

Paul Krugman is a Nobel Prize Winner in Economics. © The New York Times, 2023. Translation from News Clips.

