In the early hours of this October 7, a serious situation broke out in the Middle East: Palestine attacked Israel with thousands of missiles and armed Palestinian militiamen from Gaza infiltrated Israeli territory this Saturday morningin the city of Sderot.

The surprise attack has left thousands of chilling images on social networks and has worried the world.

(Context: Urgent: Israel declares a state of war after a strong multiple attack from Gaza).

According to EFE, the group responsible is the Islamist group Hamas, who confirmed the launch of more than 5,000 rockets towards the heart of Tel Aviv and announced the launch of operation “Al Aqsa Storm.”

Israel declared state of war and has already responded to the aggression by bombing several Hamas facilities in the Gaza Strip as the start of Operation Iron Swords.

For now, Internet users point out that Palestinian terrorists have shot innocent civilians in the street.

Follow the minute by minute of what is happening in the Middle East.

Israel and Palestine: bombings

03:34 Israel bombs Gaza and launches operation ‘Iron Swords’ Israel airstrikes several Hamas facilities in the Gaza Strip as start of operation “Iron Swords”, in response to the multiple surprise attack that the Islamist group launched this morning towards Israeli territory. See also Ukrainian war, Stoltenberg: "Born united, we increase our forces to prevent conflict" “Currently, dozens of Israeli warplanes are attacking several targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip,” said the Army, which declared its state of readiness for war hours earlier. 02:39 Sirens continue to sound in Jerusalem The air raid sirens continue to sound in the city of Jerusalem and the Israeli Army has closed roads in the area bordering the Strip after lto an incursion by Palestinian militiamen who have also kidnapped and killed an as yet undetermined number of soldiers. “Hamas made a serious mistake this morning and launched a war against the State of Israel. Army troops are fighting the enemy everywhere,” said Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. 01:41 Hamas launches more than 5,000 rockets The Al Qasam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, confirmed that they have launched more than 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel, and that they have kidnapped the bodies of dozens of Israeli soldiers. The commander of the Al Qasam Brigades, Mohamed Deif, announced the launch of Operation “Al Aqsa Storm”, “a battle that opened with the launch of more than 5,000 rockets towards the heart of Tel Aviv”, indicated the Islamist group. 01:30 Israel declares a state of war “The Israeli Army declares a state of war alert,” a military spokesman said in a statement. Alarms continue to sound in the north and south of the country, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, and at least one person has been killed and 15 injured. The Army Chief of Staff “is evaluating the situation and approves plans for the continuation of Army activity,” while Defense Minister Yoav Gallant approved the recruitment of reserve soldiers in the face of the emergency. See also Moscow now sees the hand of the United States behind the attack on the Kremlin 01:20 Armed Palestinians infiltrate Israeli city of Sderot Armed Palestinian militiamen from Gaza infiltrated the city of Sderot; where they are currently clashing with Israeli troops, while the launch of hundreds of rockets towards Israel continues, which has not stopped for more than an hour and has already caused one death. 00:50 Missiles launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel Hundreds of rockets have been launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel this Saturday morning and anti-aircraft alarms continue to sound in the south and center of the country, including the Tel Aviv area, the Israeli Army reported, as the launch of rockets continues. projectiles from the enclave.

GERALDINE BAJONERO VÁSQUEZ

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL