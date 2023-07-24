The United States government began a campaign on Monday to promote legal pathways for migrationwith the support of embassies in different Latin American countriesa high-ranking official informed EFE.

The State Departmenttogether with the Department of Homeland Security, will also launch a series of “new measures” regarding the processing centers for migrants installed in GuatemalaColombia and Costa Rica, and the telephone application CBP One, that has been promoted by this government as the only legal way to request asylum at the US border.

“We want to underline and elevate for the entire region the existence of these safe, orderly and legal channels, so that migrants have the opportunity (to come to the US) in a way that does not involve organized crime,” said Blas Nuñez-Neto, Undersecretary for Border Policy and Immigration at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

In turn, the official announced that there will also be new announcements about family reunification programs, which allow relatives of US citizens to emigrate to USA and that it has been expanded by the Biden government for people of Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

This campaign comes just a few days after officials from Mexico, Canada and the US meet in Mexico City to discuss how to combat fentanyl trafficking and how to increase cooperation on the matter migratory.

The objective of the meetings will be to advance the commitments that the three countries reached in recent months and reach new agreements to combat drug trafficking, stop the arrival of weapons from USA to Mexico and improve the situation of migrants, a senior US official told EFE.