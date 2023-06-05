USA and Colombia published a joint statement on Monday in which they affirm that they continue to work on the search for solutions for the immigration problem that afflicts the region and clarify that the recently announced centers to process migrants that will be established in Colombia will be managed jointly between both countries.

In the statement, both countries maintain that the date for the start of operations in these centers or Safe Mobility Offices (OMS) will be announced in the coming days. Likewise, that The central intention of these WHOs is to care for migrants from countries such as Venezuela, Haiti and Cuba that use Colombia as a transit country to reach the US.

In other words, that the objective of the centers is not to attend to Colombian citizens but to foreigners who are in the country. According to information previously provided, the plans are to install several of these offices in already existing headquarters of other organizations, such as the UN, in various parts of the country and other Central American nations.

The goal is to prevent those who intend to start or continue irregular migration to the United States or other places like Canada from running that risk.

“The United States government has recently proposed the creation of Safe Mobility Offices that would identify, record, and categorize the reasons for irregular migration and channel those who qualify through legal channels from Colombia to the United States. The objective is to prevent those who qualify through legal channels from Colombia to the United States. who intend to initiate or continue irregular migration to the United States or other places such as Canada are at risk Such offices are planned for several countries in the region The US government is working with the Colombian government to implement immediately a model that guarantees the success of this initiative,” the statement said.

Then add that “This model will work to direct migrants from Haiti, Cuba and Venezuela towards legal pathways. The start date of the Safe Mobility Offices initiative will be established in the coming days. The Safe Mobility Offices established in Colombia will be managed jointly.”

Regarding the case of Colombians who want to migrate to the US, the statement explains that the Government of this country “reaffirms its commitment to simultaneously expand additional legal pathways for Colombians with temporary work visas and extended family reunification, creating more Pathways to reunite Colombian-American families and help Colombian workers access employment opportunities in the United States.”

In this sense, both countries are negotiating a series of alternatives, among them Expand the quota for H1A and H1B work visas that allow temporary work in the US.

Likewise, launching a family reunification program for US citizens and legal residents can expeditiously apply for visas for their close relatives.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington