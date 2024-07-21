American politics received a turn this morning that was coming, after the president Joe Biden announced he was withdrawing from the race in which he had been fighting for some weeks with the former president Donald Trump.

The Democratic president had suffered several mental lapses in recent days that had left him in a bad position in the eyes of public opinion and Republicans who are seeking to bring Trump back to the White House.

In his message, Biden said that being president of the United States is the greatest honor of his life and that he will concentrate on giving his best for the remaining months of his government.

In additionexpressed his support for Kamala Harris, his vice president, to receive the endorsement of the Democratic Party to reach the contest that is advancing strongly in the United States.

This afternoon, Former President Donald Trump spoke out saying Biden was not ready to occupy the presidency.

“Crooked Joe Biden was unfit to run for president, and he certainly is unfit to hold office, and never was!” the Republican said in a message on the social network Truth.

This is how the US and world press reports Biden’s decision

The news of President Biden’s decision has made headlines in American and international media, which have provided comprehensive coverage of the political landscape in the United States.

He The New York Times headlines its website ‘Biden drops out of 2024 race’. In their notes, they compile a chronology of the Democratic president and Kamala Harris’s reaction.

For its part, the Washington Post He points out that Biden is stepping aside and opening his portal with a minute-by-minute account of everything that is happening in the United States after the Democratic candidate’s decision was announced.

BBC news headlines that President Biden ends his election campaign and endorses Kamala Harris to be the new Democratic Party candidate.

The Country of Spain says that Biden is giving up his candidacy and that the candidate “threw in the towel with a message on his social networks less than four months before the elections.”

CCN, For his part, in just four words he says that “Biden resigns and supports Harris.”

One of the main notes is the reaction of the vice president, who says she is “honoured” by her nomination for the elections.

The Wall Street Journal headlines that “Joe Biden has dropped out of the race for the presidency.” With a video, the American media outlet recounts the presidency of the Democratic politician.

