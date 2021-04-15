Thanks to his virtual reality glasses, Héctor G. remotely follows the installation of a turbine in the Saint Brieuc wind farm (France) in the North Sea. Héctor usually works at the Instituto Tecnológico de Monterrey (Mexico), but these days he is doing a stage at the Innovation and Training Campus inaugurated by Iberdrola in San Agustín de Guadalix (Madrid). A few meters away, in another classroom, the Scotswoman Eva W., from the University of Strathclyde (Glasgow), assists through augmented reality the flight of a drone that spreads the pregerminated seeds in more than 50 hectares with 85,600 trees and other native plants of the Brazilian Amazon, within the reforestation program Trees of the Spanish energy company.

It may sound like science fiction, but all of this is already possible at the recently opened Innovation and Training Campus in the outskirts of Madrid, where more than 13,000 people a year receive training – including Iberdrola employees, vocational training students and university students. , thanks to the collaboration agreements that the company maintains with these universities, as well as other institutions such as the Pontificia de Comillas or Salamanca, in Spain; the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), in the United States and Hamad Bin Khalifa University, in Qatar.

The energy paradigm shift, sponsored in Spain and throughout Europe, with the Green Deal or European Green Pact and the opportunities of the Next Generation EU (a plan of the European Union to recover the economy and transform the industry around the energy revolution and digital), make it essential to focus on innovation to build the imminent economy green with industries capable of transforming their production processes and generating new jobs in the sectors of the future.

“This center is our flagship to attract and train talent, and to educate future generations in what lies ahead ”, assured the President of Iberdrola Ignacio Galán at the inauguration of the Campus. As an example of the evolution in the production of renewable energy, Galán compares the blade of an old standard wind turbine for power plants of two megawatts and about 40 meters, “with those that we are going to install in the next American wind farms: they will have the length of a each soccer stadium. They are 220 or 230 meters of rotor, and each of those 60, 70 or 80 giants in each park is taller than the Eiffel Tower. This is the new world we are in, and the technology we want to teach here ”.

Shortly, an MIT professor specialized in urban studies will be able to give a workshop at the Madrid Campus in which Miguel G., who is studying an electric mobility degree in Fuenlabrada (Madrid), will be able to check the (scarce) sound and zero emissions of a vehicle that travels 5,000 kilometers from his classroom. Because the promotion of sustainable mobility is part of the 150 initiatives presented by Iberdrola to the Next Generation EU program, which include projects to accelerate decarbonisation through heat electrification, offshore floating, green hydrogen, innovative renewables, smart grids, circular economy and energy storage.

As confirmed by Beatriz Crisóstomo, Head of Global Innovation at Iberdrola, “Spain is accelerating the transformation and digitization process according to the European Union’s roadmap, and is very well positioned for the green transition ”.

The think tank on call at the Iberdrola Campus works as a hotbed of ideas seeking to innovate in each of its businesses to obtain cutting-edge technologies and ensure that the economies of the world and, for example, countries like Spain go from being dependent on fossil fuels to exporters of energy products.

Three ‘faculties’ to complete the training

Although the possibilities for students to develop their training are almost endless, the company focuses its research on those technologies that will build the future of the energy model and where innovation plays a key role. These three areas of action are an example:

Floating technology. Iberdrola operates three offshore wind farms with more than 1,300 MW: Wikinger, in the Baltic Sea, Saint Brieuc, in the North Sea, and East Anglia ONE, in the Irish Sea. In addition, it has 19,000 MW in its portfolio, of which 9,000 MW are ready for construction.

Offshore wind farm in Wikinger, Germany.

Although the company knows well the installation at shallow depths and innovation works in favor of making them more efficient and more powerful, the challenge of this technology is also in installing wind farms in deep seabed areas and therefore investigates different technology options floating marina. Soon, the students of the Campus innovation and training center will have access to the latest developments.

In Spain, Iberdrola is planning a first floating offshore wind farm on an industrial scale, which would involve nine autonomous communities with the objective of being fully operational by 2026, and would mark the start to develop up to 2,000 MW of floating offshore wind farms on the Galician, Andalusian, or Canary Islands.

Green hydrogen. Professionals and students who come to the San Agustín del Guadalix Campus will learn a lot about this subject in full swing, since many of its new projects and innovations and 53 of the projects presented by the company in the framework of Next Generation EU deal with the application in fertilizers, mobility, industrial projects and cogenerations of green hydrogen (generated by separating hydrogen from oxygen in water with electricity from renewable sources and without carbon emissions).

Recreation of a green hydrogen plant, powered by clean energy.

The first plant in Spain and the largest in Europe will be the one built by Iberdrola in alliance with Fertiberia, it will be operational this year in Puertollano (Ciudad Real) and will represent the launch point of a much more ambitious project that could develop 800 MW of green hydrogen until 2027.

Intelligent networks. “The control systems of the networks are digitized, we work a lot with systems of data analytics and artificial intelligence to deal with incidents, and all that is learned here ”, explains Ignacio Galán, president of Iberdrola. Without electricity grids, there will be no energy transition, which is why they are key to integrating more energy generated by renewables and new consumption models. Therefore, more investment in networks and smarter grids are needed so that new technologies translate into greater security and quality in the electricity supply for the consumer.

For this reason, in addition to the work on the Guadalix Campus, Iberdrola has launched its Global Smartgrid Innovation Hub in Larraskitu (Vizcaya), the center that will concentrate its innovation in networks with more than 200 professionals in R + D + i projects related to the electrical networks of the future.