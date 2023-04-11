The president of United StatesJoe Biden said again this Monday that he has every intention of seeking re-election in 2024 and that he may soon announce his candidacy.

But the news was overshadowed by the growing scandal consuming Washington after the leak of highly classified Pentagon documents and other intelligence agencies on the state of the war in Ukraine.

Although the documents include highly sensitive details of military operations in this country, would also confirm that the United States he has been spying on both his enemies – something understandable – and his closest allies.

And on both fronts, experts say, the revelations could have profound political and military consequences.

According to the Pentagon, the balloon appeared to be monitoring highly sensitive nuclear weapons sites.

what is known

The documents began to appear on social networks since last week, initially on the platform of discord. From what has been observed, these are about 100 photographs that someone took of at least 100 pages of an internal presentation made by the Pentagon intelligence.

Since the leaves look wrinkled, the initial theory is that someone hid them to remove them from the space where the presentation was made and then capture the images.



The Department of Justice has already launched an investigation to find the source of the leak, which is a crime that can carry up to life in prison. Although the authorities have said that they are real, they also maintain that some are adulterated.

It is speculated that whoever extracted the documents works in the Defense Department.

In recent years, the United States has faced similar scandals over the leaking of classified documents. Among them the one of WikiLeaks which exposed to the public years of internal communications by Washington diplomats, as well as spying by friend and foe. And also from Edward Snowden, an NSA contractor who revealed thousands of documents about a program to monitor foreign leaders and others.



But the “UcraLeaks” seem to be much more serious than Wikileaks or the Snowden case, since they reveal intelligence in real time (the texts are no more than 40 days old) and about a delicate conflict still in evolution.

The Battle of Bakhmut is one of the hardest and longest of the war in Ukraine to date.

What do the documents contain?



Broadly speaking, the leak has two fronts. On the one hand it reveals how EThe United States has managed to penetrate both the Russian Ministry of Defense as the Wagner paramilitary group, in addition to having many of their war plans in their possession. Among them the strategy they would have devised to contain the Ukrainian offensive this spring once the tanks promised by many countries arrive.

In accordance with Dmitri Alperovich, president of Silverado Policy, cybersecurity experts, the leaks are a nightmare, because they allow Russia to know how they are spying on them to change their systems. Likewise, the human sources that could have collaborated with the United States are endangered. and offers Moscow time to modify its war strategy.

“It could be months before the United States regains the spy capability it just lost with these leaks,” Alperovich says.

Furthermore, a document that would indicate how Wagner would be trying to strengthen its presence in Africa and Haiti, something hitherto unknown, drew attention.

On the other hand – and this also benefits Russia – the documents show how the United States he spies on his allies and plays multiple hands at once.

One of them, based on a leak about Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky, maintains that the president would be contemplating attacking targets in Russian territory using drones since he does not have long-range missiles, which he has always asked the West for.

That would explain why the United States has not wanted to provide Ukraine with this type of missile. There is also another document where they maintain that China would see these types of Western missile attacks as proof of Nato’s role in the war and an excuse to give Russia weapons.

The documents also confirm that Ukraine’s air defense system is very weak and could collapse if it is not strengthened soon and that the battle for Donbas will, at best, be at a standstill all this year.

Likewise, they comment on the possible transfer of warplanes from a European country while “the F-16s arrive” from the United States. So far, Washington has not publicly confirmed that it will donate these planes, something that, according to Moscow, would be an escalation of the conflict.

Another of the documents exposes a conversation between senior South Korean officials where they are reluctant to donate ammunition to the United States, since they would later deliver it to Ukraine, questioning their policy of not providing lethal aid to countries at war.

The secret files also contain information about the Wagner Group and its operations in Haiti and Africa.

But according to the document, one of the officials later suggested that one way to circumvent this policy without changing it was to sell the munitions to Poland in order to reach Kiev.

The revelation, which unleashed a storm in Seoul, added to others about Israel that have also forced the government to give explanations.

Taken as a whole, Alperovich says, the leak is a double-edged knife for the United States, not only because it exposes Ukraine’s weaknesses and needs, but because it destroys advantages it already held for Russia and painstakingly accumulated over more a year of conflict.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington