Monday, November 20, 2023, 00:47



| Updated 3:11 p.m.





Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Little was expected from the meeting that the president of the United States, Joe Biden, was going to have with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in one of the worst moments of the bilateral relationship between the two main world powers. And what caught the most…

This content is exclusive for subscribers