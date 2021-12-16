The UEFA Nations League was drawn and the groups in the European competition were defined.
In total there are 55 European teams, divided into four leagues. The top four teams from League A will play in a knockout final phase, which will be played in a single venue. The semifinals are scheduled for June 14 and 15, 2023, while the final will be on June 18. France is the last champion and the group of death is made up of Italy, Germany, England and Hungary. Here the complete detail.
Group 1: Latvia, Andorra, Kazakhstan / Moldova and Liechtenstein
Group 2: San Marino, Cyprus / Estonia and Malta
Group 1: Turkey, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Faroe Islands
Group 2: Northern Ireland, Greece, Kosovo, Cyprus / Estonia
Group 3: Slovakia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan / Moldova
Group 4: Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Georgia, Gibraltar
Group 1: Ukraine, Scotland, Republic of Ireland, Armenia
Group 2: Iceland, Russia, Israel, Albania
Group 3: Bosnia-Herzegovina, Finland, Romania, Montenegro
Group 4: Sweden, Norway, Serbia, Slovenia
Group 1: France, Denmark, Croatia, Austria
Group 2: Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Czech Republic
Group 3: Italy, Germany, England, Hungary
Group 4: Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Wales
#UEFA #Nations #League #draw
Leave a Reply