Once again, the goalkeeper Luis Marquines was the most outstanding player of the Colombian National Team in the third match of the group stage of the U-20 World Cup, against Senegal. The 1-1 left Héctor Cárdenas’s team in first place in group C of the tournament, which is played in Argentina.

Apart from Marquines, there were other outstanding individual performances, such as those of the winger Andrés Salazar and the attacker Óscar Cortés, author of the equalizer.

This was the performance of the Colombian players in the last match of the group stage:

Luis Marquines: again he responded when demanded. 7 points.

Devan Tanton: He didn’t have much of a start and he knew how to endure on defense. 6 points.

Kevin Mantilla: a serious mistake of his cost Colombia the goal. 4 points.

Daniel Pedrozo: good match replacing Fernando Álvarez. 7 points.

Andrés Salazar: very good at the start, supporting the attackers. 7 points.

Numbers of Andrés Salazar against Senegal

Gustavo Gate: He did not shine as in previous games. They took him out to take care of him from the yellow one. 5 points.

Jhojan Torres: It’s not going well. Loose in brand, gives many spaces. 5 points.

Alexis Castillo Manyoma: missed a goal in the second half, but delivered. 6 points.

Daniel Luna: another weak match, without weight. 5 points.

Óscar Cortés: it wasn’t his best game, but the great goal he scored raised his score. 7 points.

Óscar Cortés numbers against Senegal

Thomas Angel: wrong in definition. He missed two goals. 5 points.

The changes of Héctor Cárdenas in the second half

John Velez: He replaced Puerta (12 ST), He entered plugged in and participated in the goal play. 7 points.

Jorge Cabezas: entered through Torres (31 ST). Not much showed up. Unrated.

Juan Castilla: replaced Manyoma (31 ST). He put in the pass for Cortés’s goal. Unrated.

Miguel Monsalve: entered for Ángel (43 ST). He didn’t come into play much. Unrated.

