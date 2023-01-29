The Professional League of Argentine soccer is back, as Nacho Fernandezthe “10” who returned to River Plate to bring joy to his fans: the left-hander was the great figure in the 2-0 win against Central Córdoba in Santiago del Estero, in the official debut of Martín Demichelis as DT from River Plate.
Next, we will review the activity on Twitter of the users regarding what this victorious premiere of “Micho” was, who came to replace the successful Marcelo Gallardo.
The first aspect to avoid in what was prior to the start of the game in Santiago was the reception for Franco Armani, visiting goalkeeper and only member of the Qatar 2022 World Cup champion team who plays in the domestic competition.
The goalkeeper was applauded by the entire public and lifted the World Cup again, in a moment that the former man from Deportivo Merlo and Atlético Nacional, among others, will never forget.
The River Plate coach kissed his necklace for cabal before and after the game, and was also very active providing instructions throughout the match. After the game, he gave a press conference where he was very satisfied with the team’s performance, especially with the figure Nacho Fernández.
The “10” was the best player of the match, scored a goal, led River’s attacks and when the match ended he sent a message to Nicolás Otamendi, world champion and fan of “Millionaire”, even though he never played for the club . Until now…
