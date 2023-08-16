This is how the tribute to the Colombian Women’s National Team is lived from Movistar Arena in Bogotá

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The Colombian Women’s National Team.
The Colombian Women’s National Team.
Admission is free and the event will start at 5 pm.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Join our news channel on WhatsApp and get the latest news on your device.
Pit starting at 3 p.m. the doors will open Movistar Arenafrom Bogotá, to receive lols interested in attending the tribute that is prepared for the 23 players of the Colombia Women’s National Team who represented the country in the first quarterfinals of a senior women’s world cup.
Those interested in attending do not require a ticket, as admission will be free and until full capacity is reached. The event starts at 5 pm.
After the tribute at the Movistar Arena, the players are expected to go to rest. But This Wednesday, around 10 am, they will be expected at the Casa de Nariño for a reception by President Gustavo Petro and the Minister of Sports, Astrid Rodríguez.
It’s time for you! ́ 🫶
🗓️ Tuesday August 15
🕒 Doors open from 3:00 pm until full capacity is reached.
🏟️ Movistar Arena, ́#ChasingADream… pic.twitter.com/fekCEfpQVY
– Colombian National Team (@FCFSeleccionCol) August 15, 2023
The Movistar Arena opens its doors to the fans
From this moment on, fans who want to receive the Colombian team, after their participation in the Women’s World Cup, can enter.
Players send a message of support to Jorelyn Carabalí
Before the meeting with the fans at the Movistar Arena, the players of the women’s soccer team send a message of support to Jorelyn Carabalí, after the murder of her brother.
You can also read:
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#tribute #Colombian #Womens #National #Team #lived #Movistar #Arena #Bogotá
Leave a Reply