Wednesday, August 16, 2023
This is how the tribute to the Colombian Women’s National Team is lived from Movistar Arena in Bogotá

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 16, 2023
in Sports
0
Admission is free and the event will start at 5 pm.

Pit starting at 3 p.m. the doors will open Movistar Arenafrom Bogotá, to receive lols interested in attending the tribute that is prepared for the 23 players of the Colombia Women’s National Team who represented the country in the first quarterfinals of a senior women’s world cup.

Those interested in attending do not require a ticket, as admission will be free and until full capacity is reached. The event starts at 5 pm.

After the tribute at the Movistar Arena, the players are expected to go to rest. But This Wednesday, around 10 am, they will be expected at the Casa de Nariño for a reception by President Gustavo Petro and the Minister of Sports, Astrid Rodríguez.

The Movistar Arena opens its doors to the fans

From this moment on, fans who want to receive the Colombian team, after their participation in the Women’s World Cup, can enter.

