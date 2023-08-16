This is how the tribute to the Colombian Women’s National Team is lived from Movistar Arena in Bogotá

Pit starting at 3 p.m. the doors will open Movistar Arenafrom Bogotá, to receive lols interested in attending the tribute that is prepared for the 23 players of the Colombia Women’s National Team who represented the country in the first quarterfinals of a senior women’s world cup.

Those interested in attending do not require a ticket, as admission will be free and until full capacity is reached. The event starts at 5 pm.

After the tribute at the Movistar Arena, the players are expected to go to rest. But This Wednesday, around 10 am, they will be expected at the Casa de Nariño for a reception by President Gustavo Petro and the Minister of Sports, Astrid Rodríguez.

It’s time for you! ́ 🫶 🗓️ Tuesday August 15

🕒 Doors open from 3:00 pm until full capacity is reached.

🏟️ Movistar Arena, ́#ChasingADream… pic.twitter.com/fekCEfpQVY – Colombian National Team (@FCFSeleccionCol) August 15, 2023 3:00 pm The Movistar Arena opens its doors to the fans From this moment on, fans who want to receive the Colombian team, after their participation in the Women’s World Cup, can enter. 2:30 pm Players send a message of support to Jorelyn Carabalí Before the meeting with the fans at the Movistar Arena, the players of the women’s soccer team send a message of support to Jorelyn Carabalí, after the murder of her brother. See also Tolima vs. National, live: follow minute by minute

