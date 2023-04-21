Satellite images provided by Colorado University’s Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere show the eruption of tornadic supercells in Oklahoma. On Thursday, rescue teams searched homes destroyed by the powerful tornado that killed at least three people in central state: two of the fatalities were reported in McClain County, while the third was reported in a nearby county. The National Weather Service tweeted that in the town of Cole Cole, a rural population center of 600 residents about 30 miles (48 km) south of Oklahoma City, a home was found with damage from an EF-3 tornado. EF-3 is the third strongest tornado on the advanced Fujita scale, with winds up to 165 miles (265 km) per hour. The tornado was part of a swarm of 18 tornadoes spotted by observers in Oklahoma, Iowa and Kansas.



