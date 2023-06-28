Now that summer arrives and it is the time to receive the grades in schools, institutes and universities, the European Union has given its own to the different Member States of the community club and Spain has received a ‘note’ on the agenda for not being a very diligent student in waste collection. In a report entitled “Early Warning for Spain” and which accompanies the global study of all countries, Brussels once again pulls Moncloa’s ears for not being close to complying with community directives on the matter.

The main problem in Spain in the treatment of garbage, according to the Commission, is the “limited” selective collection of organic waste, which is normally deposited in the brown container, since only 11% of this is deposited in the correct container . An obstacle that three municipalities have managed to overcome: Zaldibia (Basque Country), Argentona (Catalonia) and Esporles (Balearic Islands).

«We recommend implementing landfill taxes to encourage municipalities to improve the efficiency of waste collection and recycling»

These three locations are, in fact, cited by the European Commission in that slap on the wrist to Spain and are “good practices.” For years, its streets no longer have the permanent containers of many other cities, there the collection is done “from door to door” and, in addition, you pay for what is thrown away. Measure that is to the liking of Brussels: “We recommend implementing landfill taxes to encourage municipalities to improve the efficiency of waste collection and recycling,” highlights the community report.

The formula of these localities is based on two pillars: door-to-door collection and payment rate per generation. “The real leap came in 2010,” explains Conxi Ramos, an environmental inspector at the Argentona city council. That was the year where the residents of the town began to pay for what they generated. A year earlier, it arrived in Esporles: “We are the first municipality in Spain to implement it,” highlights its councilor for the environment, Vincenç Vidal. “With this, the citizen learns to recycle,” adds Ramos.

With the disappearance of the permanent containers installed in the streets, argentina It went from 20-21% to 39% of selective collection just by implementing door-to-door in the center of the municipality and in an urbanization. “Later we expanded it and it grew exponentially,” highlights the Catalan environmental inspector. A similar case occurred a few hundred kilometers away, but, in this case, in Mallorca. “Our neighbors wanted to recycle, but also to pay less,” says Vidal. In the mid-2000s, Esporles proposed the selective collection of organic, because “it was the easiest thing for the population to understand because it is the food that was left over and was thrown into the corral,” she explains.

So they kept all the containers to implement the door-to-door, but “the neighbors complained, because the rate of garbage did not drop,” explains the councilor for the environment of the Mallorcan municipality. “They told me: I make an effort to recycle, but my neighbor takes everything out together and pays the same,” warns Vidal.

The garbage tax is a very common tax in Spanish municipalities, although some of them do not have it so established, such as Malaga, Valladolid, Las Palmas or Madrid. These cities have it included in other rates. But the payment is always made and, in addition, it has great differences, according to a study carried out by the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) in 2021. Range that can go from almost 200 euros in San Sebastián to 30 euros that are paid in Soria or Alicante.

Although this price can vary even in the same city, since in some of them it varies by the size of the house or the street where it is located. “The logical thing to do would be to pay for what is consumed as is the case with electricity or water,” the defenders of this system emphasize. Or, simply, encourage recycling through the rubbish rate. This was the turning point of the Majorcan city council that created an ‘ad hoc’ system for its municipality. “The incineration skyrocketed prices and for this reason, talking to the neighbors, it was changed,” details Vincenç Vidal.

««The rate has dropped from 160 euros to 90 euros plus what you spend on the bags» Vincent Vidal Councilor for the environment of Esporles

Since 2009, the residents of esporles they pay a fixed rate of 90 euros “which is used to cover the expenses of trucks and others,” explains the Mallorcan councilor. The variable part is paid based on what each household generates and is paid per 10-liter bag of waste at a cost of one euro. “I use one every fortnight,” explains Vidal. “The rate has dropped from 160 to 90 euros plus what you spend,” he adds. There is also the possibility of purchasing a larger bag, specially designed for trade, with a volume of 50 liters that costs the user 5 euros per unit.

In the case of Argentona, “the division is made by sections according to the household”, details Conxi Ramos. Three divisions according to the number of registered inhabitants in the home and ranging from 119 euros to 139.25 euros, which includes a series of bags for remains delivered by the consistory. “If a family needs more, they can be purchased at collaborating businesses by paying the established price,” Ramos points out.

“We realized in 2022 that we had to be more ambitious,” replies the Basque councilor from Zaldibia. This year, the town in Gipuzkoa began to subsidize the garbage rate. “We want to reward the people who recycle the best and who generate the least waste, being able to obtain a 15% bonus,” explains Berra. Although, he clarifies that “it will always be necessary to remove the waste in the corresponding buckets.”

With these measures, both municipalities have gone from a recycling rate of 20% to more than 80%, and that means 30 percentage points above the objective set by Brussels for 2025.

Composting in the village



The change of model in the three municipalities has made it possible to reduce “the rejection rate to approximately 15%,” explain the three consistories. “A lot of pedagogy is necessary,” Ramos details. In Esporles “even the children at school did math problems to understand the payment per generation,” reveals Vidal.

Although mistakes are still being made, “we call them incidents,” adds the environmental inspector in Argentona. When these setbacks occur, the neighbors receive a letter or “we are even going to knock on the door,” Vidal details.

This, the three consistories respond, does not explain why the bags are opened and it is seen that it has been thrown away, but that “at first glance or by the weight it is seen if it corresponds to what must be done.” As there are no permanent bins, the rubbish cannot be taken out every day, instead each municipality establishes a calendar. In zaldibia, on Sundays and Wednesdays they play light packaging; on Mondays and Thursdays, organic; on Tuesdays, paper and cardboard; and the rest, on Wednesdays too. “At first there were doubts about the issue of food in case it generated an odor, but that has been solved,” explains Ioritz Berra, mayor of Zaldibia. “Now we have some compost bins in the town where each citizen can go with an electronic card and throw the organic waste there, add the structure and make it compost for our farmers,” he explains. “I think this has not yet been picked up by the Brussels report,” he replies with a Berra smile.

What the European Commission collects is the bucket system with which they do door-to-door collection. Unlike Argentona and Esporles, in the streets of Zaldibia “bags cannot be taken out”. Here, the Basque council gives residents a set of buckets free of charge to take out their waste every day, according to the ordinance. “We consider that these measures implemented by Spain are considered good practices that improve recycling performance,” celebrates Brussels.