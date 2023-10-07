Luis Díaz and John Arias top the list of Colombia revealed for the second double date of the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Uruguay and Ecuador.

In the absence of references such as Juan Guillermo Cuadradowho is recovering from an injury to the Inter de Milan, Díaz (Liverpool) will assume the role of leader in the coffee team facing one of the most demanding stages of the calendar in the World Cup.

(Colombia National Team: how James arrives at these games)(Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía break an agreement and it affects Shakira and her children)

The parties

First the Argentine coach Nestor Lorenzor he will face his compatriot Marcelo Bielsa, technical director of Uruguay, in the hot Barranquilla (north) next Thursday. On October 17 he will travel to Quito, the bastion of the Ecuadorian team led by the Spanish Félix Sánchez.

Of the 26 called up, Arias is the one who is experiencing the best moment of his career, after qualifying for the Libertadores final with the ‘Flu’ of Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. The ’10’ also appears on the list James Rodriguez, who is looking for a space in the title of Sao Paulo.

Colombia-Venezuela match on September 7, 2023 at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla. Colombia beat the neighboring country 1-0 with a goal from Santos Borré at the beginning of the second half. See also Colombia National Team: images of what would be the shirt for the Copa América are leaked

This Saturday, it was confirmed that the Uruguay coach, Marcelo Bielsa, He traveled to Colombia, where he will wait for the footballers who are called up to play the next two matches of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

The Argentine departed with his coaching staff at around 6:40 local time (9:40 GMT) on a flight that left Carrasco International Airport, the main air terminal of the South American country, heading to the International Airport. El Dorado, in Bogotá.

game by game

The third day will be played like this:

Thursday October 12

Colombia vs. Uruguay, at 3:30 pm

Bolivia vs. Ecuador, at 6 pm

Argentina vs. Paraguay, at 6 pm

Chile vs. Peru, at 7 p.m.

Brazil vs. Venezuela, at 7:30 pm

The matches can be followed on Canal Caracol and Canal RCN.

(Juan Pablo Montoya stokes the fire: ‘Formula 1 is much more than Max Verstappen’)