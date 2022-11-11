The countdown begins for the Christmas Lottery, an event that millions of people look forward to throughout the year. In addition to becoming the starting signal for the Christmas holidays, the raffle reveals both truly surprising stories and numerous examples of self-improvement. What is clear is that being one of the lucky ones changes your life in some way. That is why with our search engine you will be able to locate the numbers of the Christmas Lottery with which to participate.

Despite the fact that all the prominence of the draw takes place on December 22, the day of its celebration, the preparation process is long and complex: from the making of the tenths to the rehearsal of the sweet voices that will sing the prizes of the Christmas lottery at the Royal Theater in Madrid. Without a doubt, the event has behind it a whole chain of work that the vast majority are unaware of.

In this way, for the elaboration of the tenths that begins at the beginning of the year and is provided with strong security measures, a whole process is programmed by the State Lotteries and Bets together with the Currency and Stamp Factory so that in the summer All tickets are available at the different points of sale and administrations.

Design



The process begins with the design that the tenths will have. Despite having a template that is the same every year, there is one part that does change: the background color and the image that characterizes it. Once the image to be placed on the left side has been selected, it is adapted to the dimensions of the ballot (11×6.5 cm) and a caption describing it is added. For this edition, the chosen one has been the work ‘The Virgin with the Child in Glory’ by Carlo Maratti, which is exhibited in the Prado National Museum in Madrid.

Although this process is carried out by the National Currency and Stamp Factory (FNMT), the one in charge of giving the green light to all the work comes from the hand of Loterías y Apuestas del Estado. That way, once the design is approved, the print jobs begin.

Impression



For this part of the process that begins in the month of May, there is the work of a team made up of 45 people who work in three shifts. The material used for its preparation is the so-called paper money, which has OCR security and is especially anti-fraud. Printing is done on it in two phases:

In the first place, through seven plates in rotating ‘offsets’, the ticket is printed with all the elements that are common: date of the draw, the security components, the image and the prizes on the back. Subsequently, the particularities of each of the tenths are laser printed: the corresponding ticket number, the serial number and the barcode.

At this point, the tenths are ready to be cut and pass the sorting and packaging line. In this way, the last part of the entire process can be activated: Distribution by all the country’s administrations, which begins in early July.

This is how the draw is prepared so that there are no mistakes and everything is perfect for the big day. From THE TRUTH you will be able to follow the Christmas Lottery live so as not to miss any detail during the almost five hours that the event lasts. In this way, if you are one of the lucky ones, you will find out instantly.