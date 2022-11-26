The second day of group D in the World Cup in Qatar is over. France and Denmark on the one hand, and Australia and Tunisia on the other, have fought in a duel in which the Australians and the Frenchmen, who met on the first day, have emerged victorious.
Australia has managed to be superior to Tunisia in many facets of the game, and that is that we have not seen a Tunisian team as inspired as the one we could see in the first group game when they faced a Denmark that could not tear down the defensive framework that raised the African set.
In the game that just ended between France and Denmark there was an absolute hero; Kylian Mbappé. The PSG player has been key for the French to take three points that certify their qualification for the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar. Denmark has competed very well and has been up to the task both defensively and offensively, but this type of match is decided in small details, and the Frenchmen have players of superlative quality in the last third of the pitch .
1- France: 6 pts / 2P / 2V / HD: +4
2- Australia: 3 pts / 2P / 1V / 1D / HD: -2
3- Denmark: 1 pts / 2P / 1E / 1D / HD: -1
4- Tunisia: 1 pts / 2P / 1E / 1D / HD: -1
Denmark will have to beat Australia if they want to be in the round of 16 and it is that Aaron Mooy’s men need to draw on the last day to be in the next phase. France is already classified, and Tunisia has it very difficult.
