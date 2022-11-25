The second day of group A has already been played in its entirety. Two teams have placed themselves at the top of the table, while one of them already knows that it will not be able to play the round of 16. The Qatari dream is over.
Qatar and Senegal have faced each other in a duel in which the Asians have managed to carry out much more elaborate football than in their first meeting. Even so, in terms of technical quality, they are very far from a Senegal that has not suffered too much to win the game. Already eliminated, they will face a Netherlands in need of victory to certify first place.
For its part, Ecuador has not gone beyond a draw against the Netherlands despite the fact that it has deserved much more. The South Americans have completed a practically perfect second half in all aspects of the game, but they have not been able to completely turn the score around. Bad match for Louis Van Gaal’s men.
1- Equator: 4 pts / 2P / 1V / 1E / HD: +2
2- Netherlands: 4 pts / 2P / 1V / 1E / HD: +2
3- Senegal: 3 pts / 2P / 1V / 1D / HD: 0
4- Qatar: 0 pts / 2P / 2D / HD: -4
The Netherlands will be first in the group if they manage to beat Qatar by more goals than Ecuador beat Senegal. Should Senegal come out on top, a win over the Asians will be more than enough, no matter the goals. What is evident is that both Ecuador and the Netherlands depend on themselves to reach the round of 16 of the World Cup. Both are worth a tie.
