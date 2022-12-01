Already played the third day in the World Cup in Qatar for the teams that are members of Group F, we have finally been able to know who are the teams classified for the next round.
Belgium, Morocco, Canada and Croatia were the teams that made up this group in which, a priori, in practically all forecasts they put the Belgian team as the clear favorite of said group. But further from reality, things have turned upside down in this first phase of the World Cup.
As it is the last day of the group stage, as is customary in Qatar 2022, both matches were played at unified time, at 4:00 p.m. Spanish. There are three teams that have played for a place in those long-awaited round of 16 which everyone wants to play.
At the break of the games, the bad news arrived for the Belgians, who due to Morocco’s momentary victory against Canada and their draw against Croatia at 45 minutes left them third in the group, that is, eliminated from the World Cup. At the end of 45 minutes, the classification stipulated that the teams that would go to the next round were Morocco, with seven points, and Croatia with 5.
After 45 minutes of the second part, the suspicions came true, the Belgians, surprisingly, are eliminated from the World Cup. On the other hand, in the match between Morocco and Canada ended with a Moroccan victory. In short, these results mean the qualification of Morocco and Croatia to the next round.
Group F has been such that:
1- Morocco: 7 points
2- Croatia: 5 points
3- Belgium: 4 points
4- Canada: 0 points
