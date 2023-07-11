Germany relaxed its immigration regime to attract skilled workers. Given the shortage of labor, the parliament of that country approved last Friday a series of plans to streamline bureaucratic procedures and provide a solution to this demand.

Among the novelties of the reform is the new “opportunity card” and its associated points systemwhich allows foreigners who do not have a job go to Germany for a year to find employment.

With 388 votes in favour, 234 against and 31 abstentions, Lawmakers approved a “point system” for immigrants, which takes into account professional experience and other factors.

It is a initiative similar to that of other countries, such as Canada.

“It is unacceptable that you have to complete 17 different applications to bring a new care worker into the country,” Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said last Friday when defending the reform, according to the Deutsche Welle newspaper.

Germany needs about 400,000 skilled migrants a year.

According to experts, the European country needs around 400,000 skilled migrants a year.

Meanwhile, the national employment agency said that last year some 200 of the 1,200 professions surveyed had labor shortages. The previous year’s figure had been 148.

What are the requirements to be able to work in Germany?

One of the prerequisites to acquire one of these cards is to have a university or professional degree.

The foreigners will receive points as they meet certain conditions, such as skills in the german or english language, have ties to Germany or the fact of accompany couples or spouses on the trip.

Also, this card allows you to have a casual job of up to 20 hours a week while looking for a qualified job, as well as a trial job.

Highly skilled workers will be able to bring their family members to Germany.

On the other hand, there are also news for those who have requested asylum from the German government.

If they arrived before March 29 and have qualifications and a job offer, they will be able to obtain a residence permit as professionals if they withdraw their asylum application.

Besides, highly-skilled workers will be able to bring their relatives to Germany, as long as they can support them financially.

With this initiative, skilled immigrants no longer have to have their qualifications recognized in Germanyas long as they can demonstrate that they have at least two years of professional experience and a degree recognized by the State in their country of origin.

Likewise, anyone who already has a job offer can go to Germany and start working while their degree is still being recognized.

Most searched profiles in Germany

Technology specialists are one of the most desirable profiles in the country.

As reported by the German government on its website, the measure will facilitate the entry of information technology (IT) specialists who do not have a recognized qualification, so these workers do not have to demonstrate their knowledge of German.

Other requested sectors are bus drivers, tourism staff, metalworkers, nursing, childcare, construction and automotive, as well as truckers, architects and pharmacists.

THE NATION/ARGENTINA (GDA)

GROUP OF NEWSPAPERS OF AMERICA

* Grupo de Diarios América (GDA), to which EL TIEMPO belongs, is a leading media network founded in 1991, which promotes democratic values, the independent press and freedom of expression in Latin America through quality journalism for our hearings.