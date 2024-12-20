Manu Tenorio, one of the most emblematic contestants of the first edition of Operación Triunfo in Spain, confessed in ‘And now Sonsoles’ a hitherto unknown aspect of his personal life. “I’m going to tell you a scoop,” he told the presenter. “I am ADHD“, he confessed, explaining that he learned of this diagnosis just a few months ago.

“People with ADHD may have trouble pay attentioncontrol impulsive behaviors (they may act without thinking about the results of their actions) or they may be too active. Although ADHD has no cure, it can be effectively controlled and some symptoms may improve as the child grows,” they explain about this disorder from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

We are talking about a condition that is generally associated with the little ones and that, in most cases, disappears as the years go by. However, there are people who can carry it into adulthood and even manifest the first symptoms in advanced agenot having realized it before or not having a diagnosis.

How does ADHD start?

The experts of Mayo Clinic indicate that early symptoms of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder begin before age 12 and, in some children, are noticeable as early as age 3. These symptoms may be mild, moderate, or severe, and may continue into adulthood. ADHD occurs most frequently in men than womenand behaviors may be different in boys and girls. For example, boys may be more hyperactive and girls may tend to be less attentive. Thus, the typical behaviors of this disorder in children and adolescents are:

Fantasize a lot.

Forgetting or losing things very frequently.

Squirming or fidgeting.

Talk a lot.

Making careless mistakes or taking unnecessary risks.

Having trouble resisting temptation.

Have problems taking turns.

Having difficulty getting along with others.

Three subtypes of ADHD

A boy distracted in class. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Predominant inattention . Most symptoms correspond to lack of attention.

. Most symptoms correspond to lack of attention. Hyperactive/impulsive behavior predominant. Most symptoms are hyperactivity and impulsivity.

predominant. Most symptoms are hyperactivity and impulsivity. Combined. This is a mix of inattention symptoms and hyperactivity/impulsivity symptoms.

Attention deficit disorder in adults

Some adults stop experimenting ADHD symptoms as they age, but others may present different signs: difficulty paying attention, impulsiveness, restlessness, disorganization and problems establishing priorities, poor planning, frequent mood swings, irascible temperament, stress problems…





How to distinguish between typical behavior and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder?

Deciding if a person has ADHD is a complex process. There is no single test for diagnose ADHD and other problems may be involved, such as anxiety, depression, and certain types of learning disorders, which may present similar symptoms. Consulting your doctor is key if you have any slightest doubt or uncertainty and in most cases, it is best treated using a combination of behavioral therapy, through psychologists and psychiatrists and medications.

