



The Swiss Guard, the Vatican’s elite security force. © France 24

Members of the Swiss Guard escort the pope in any situation. They are the smallest army in the world, with 124 soldiers. Each member is physically and psychologically trained; They observe the people who surround the Supreme Pontiff and analyze them to be prepared for any dangerous situation. To be part of this guard, you must be a Swiss citizen, be a practicing Catholic, single, between the ages of 19 and 30, and have an impeccable reputation.