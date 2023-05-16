First modification:
Members of the Swiss Guard escort the pope in any situation. They are the smallest army in the world, with 124 soldiers. Each member is physically and psychologically trained; They observe the people who surround the Supreme Pontiff and analyze them to be prepared for any dangerous situation. To be part of this guard, you must be a Swiss citizen, be a practicing Catholic, single, between the ages of 19 and 30, and have an impeccable reputation.
