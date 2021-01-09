According to the prediction by municipalities and by hours, these are the estimates of the time there will be in the football stadiums when the matches of this day are played in both First and Second.

FIRST DIVISION

SEVILLA-REAL SOCIEDAD (Saturday, 2:00 p.m.)

Risk free. Sun. Clear sky. 0% chance of snow. Rain, also 0%, the same as storm.

ATLÉTICO-ATHLETIC (Saturday, 16:15)

Athletic could not travel to Madrid yesterday when the closure of the Madrid-Barajas airport was decreed. 100% probability of snow from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. today. Sky covered with little rain. Important risk.

GRANADA-BARCELONA (Saturday, 18:30)

Risk free. Chance of snow, 20%. Chance of rain, 25%. Clear sky.

OSASUNA-REAL MADRID (Saturday, 21:00)

Important risk. Probability of snow: 100% from 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. on Sunday. Sky covered with snow. Snowing since 20 hours before the game.

LEVANTE-EIBAR (Sunday, 2:00 p.m.)

Risk free. Cloudy sky. 45% chance of rain. Estimated temperature, between 5 and 12 degrees. Chance of snow, 0%.

CÁDIZ-ALAVÉS (Sunday, 16:15)

Risk free. Probability of snow: 0%. Probability of rain: 5%. Rains during the morning but not at game time.

ELCHE-GETAFE (Sunday, 18:30)

Risk free. 0% chance of snow and 10% chance of rain at game time. Cloudy sky.

VALLADOLID-VALENCIA (Sunday, 21:00)

Risk free. 25% chance of snow. 60% chance of rain. Temperature between -1 and 3 degrees. It snowed the previous three days.

HUESCA-BETIS (Monday, 21:00)

Risk free. 0% chance of precipitation, but very low temperatures between -7 and 2 degrees. Snowfall three days before.

SECOND DIVISION

MIRANDÉS-RAYO (Saturday, 16:00)

Postponed to tomorrow Sunday. No schedule to be determined yet pending the weather conditions. 100% probability of snow from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. today.

MÁLAGA-OVIEDO (Saturday, 18:15)

Risk free. 5% chance of rain in the first half but 75 in the second half of the game.

ALCORCÓN-ALBACETE (Saturday, 20:30)

– Postponed to tomorrow Sunday. No schedule to be determined yet pending the weather conditions. Important risk. 100% chance of snow. Snowing since 24 hours before. Haze during the second part.

LEGANÉS-ALMERÍA (Sunday, 14:00)

Risk of minimum temperatures between -5 and 4 degrees. 5% chance of snow. It snowed for 24 hours before.

MALLORCA-LAS PALMAS (Sunday, 16:00)

Risk free. 90% chance of rain. Temperature around 10 degrees.

TENERIFE-CARTAGENA (Sunday, 18:15)

Risk free. 90% chance of rain. Temperature around 15 degrees.

SPORTING-FUENLABRADA (Sunday, 20:30)

Risk free. 55% chance of rain. Temperature between 6 and 9 degrees.

ESPANYOL — CASTELLÓN (Sunday, 9:00 PM)

Significant risk of wind. 70% chance of rain. Rainfall for hours before.

PONFERRADINA-GIRONA (Monday, 19:00)

Risk free. 0% chance of snow or rain. Temperature around 0 degrees.

SABADELL-LUGO (Monday, 21:30)

Wind risk. 0% chance of snow or rain. Cloudy sky. Temperatures between 3 and 5 degrees.