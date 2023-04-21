Air pollution affects air quality and has serious consequences for public health. Much of this pollution is produced by the use of fossil fuels in motor vehicles. In 2019, transport-related activities generated 82.5 million tons of CO2, 27% of the total annual greenhouse gas emissions in Spain.

But good car maintenance will help reduce CO2 emissions. Specifically, an exhaust pipe in poor condition emits harmful gases that negatively impact public health and contribute significantly to global warming. For this reason, from the ITV TÜV Rheinlan stations, they have created a practical guide of advice to help prevent the excessive emission of these gases.

First, carry out manufacturer reviews. Taking the vehicle to the workshop for a routine check (every 10,000 to 15,000 kilometers) helps to keep the exhaust system in good condition, avoiding polluting emissions. In addition, proper maintenance of this element can save you up to 4% in fuel consumption.

In these checks, it is usually also check the land probe, where the exhaust pipe oxygen sensors are located. If it is in good condition, it can reduce harmful gas emissions by up to 25%. The land probe is also an inspection point in the ITV because the importance of it being in good condition affects the consumption of the vehicle, but also the care of the environment.

Also periodically change engine air filters. Replacing the filters according to the manufacturer’s recommendation (approximately every 20,000 to 30,000 kilometers) ensures better air quality and extends the useful life of the engine. A clean filter can improve fuel efficiency by up to 10%.

The interior of the passenger compartment is also important. Replacing the air filter and cleaning the ventilation system, dusting the upholstery and floor mats ensures good air quality for the driver and passengers.

Similarly, drive responsibly. Efficient driving without sudden acceleration can reduce fuel consumption by up to 15%. In turn, using quality fuels can reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 20%. Thus, you preserve the quality of the air while taking care of your vehicle.