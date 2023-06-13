Blue Cross It is one of the clubs that is moving the best in the summer market. La Máquina Celeste has added to its ranks several quality elements for the Opening 2023 of the MX League. In this process of change, the staff of La Noria has also discharged elements that have already completed their cycle in the institution, among these are Julio Cesar Dominguez and raphael bacca.
These two elements were the deans of the Celestial Machine. He ‘tasting‘ was formed in the basic forces of Cruz Azul and has played his entire career with this teamadding a total of 655 matches with this t-shirt. For his part, Roof arrived at the cement field in January 2014 and he played 311 games with this squad.
This is what Cruz Azul’s starting lineup would look like without these two historical players (and also highly criticized by the fans).
In a surprising turn, everything indicates that the starting goalkeeper of the Machine for the Apertura 2023 will be Andrés Gudiño. Sebastián Jurado will arrive at FC Juárez and the situation of José de Jesús Corona has not yet been defined.
Before the tournament ended, there was talk of an alleged interest from teams from the Eredivisie and Bundesliga for the Cruz Azul side. Until now it seems that Huescas will remain at La Noria for the 2023 Opening.
The Mexican central defender is called to be an important piece in the next tournament. The ‘Titan’ Salcedo, who has just arrived as a reinforcement, will be one of the successors of ‘Cata’ Domínguez at the Cruz Azul plant.
Doria is not coming from his best campaign in Liga MX, but without a doubt he is one of the best defenders in Mexican soccer. If he manages to recover the best version of him, he will make up one of the best defenses along with Carlos Salcedo.
The Paraguayan defender can play as a right back or central defender. In both positions he is one of the best players in the Machine. The defensive line of the light blue box looks to be very solid this semester.
The Uruguayan footballer is one of the most regular elements of the Machine, either as a midfielder or left back. Rivero is one of the trusted men of ‘Tuca’ Ferretti.
It could be said that the arrival of Erick Lira gradually relegated Rafael Baca to a secondary role in the squad. The footballer who emerged from the basic forces of Pumas has taken over the Cruz Azul midfield.
‘Charly’ recovered his best version in the Clausura 2023 after suffering a major injury. The Máquina midfielder will share half of the field with Lira. He can handle defensive duties, but he looks better looser up front.
The Mexican left winger was Cruz Azul’s best player last season. The ‘Brujo’ Antuna will seek to maintain the level in the Opening 2023.
The Brazilian forward is one of the great bets of the Machine for the Apertura 2023. Moisés can play both as a left winger and as a nine. Eduardo Aguirre, another of Santos Laguna’s reinforcements, could start from the start if Ferretti decides to place the Brazilian on the wing.
The Argentine winger would start the Apertura 2023 tournament as a starter. Rotondi is one of the elements that had the best performance last season and will seek to be at the same level.
#starting #lineup #Cruz #Azul #projected #Cata #Domínguez #Rafael #Baca
Leave a Reply