Spy x Family It has become the anime of the moment. With only three episodes, everyone loves the Forger family, especially Anya. In this way, Tatsuya Endo, author of this manga, has shared a series of illustrations that show us how the characters originally looked.

As part of the Spy x Family Fan Book, which has just been released in Japan, Endo revealed several sketches that show us a new side of the characters. Of the members of this family, Loid is the character that underwent the most changes compared to the way he looks today.

Although there are a series of sketches that give rise to the final design, there are others where Loid has a very different face than the one we can see today. One thing that sticks, no matter how many tries we see, is tight suits.. There are even versions of Loid with a longer face, and they make the spy look more like Sanji than usual. one piece.

Spy x Family is one of the best manga, and anime, of the moment. The history of the Forger family is extremely interesting, charismatic and full of love. This work deserves all the attention it has received in recent weeks.

