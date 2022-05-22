One of the longest soap operas of recent times is finally coming to an end. The interest of the best club in the world to acquire the services of Mbappé has created an expectation within the reach of very few. This is how they have raised the newspapers of Spain and the world.
The newspaper AS comes out with ”He loses it” and brings up the conditions of his new contract with PSG and points out that LaLiga will report the case to UEFA, the French authorities and the European Union. It also gives a space to Real Madrid de Baloncesto who lost the Euroleague by a single point.
Marca accuses Mbappé of being a traitor and removes any responsibility from Florentino Pérez and the Real Madrid board. He also adds ”You need a lot of class to play for Madrid. He also had room for Real Madrid Basketball and for the defeat of women’s Barcelona.
In the Catalan press they took the opportunity to unite that the Champions League was going away after losing 1-3 against Lyon to add that Mbappé “He stays” referring to the famous “He stays” of Neymar and Piqué.
In Sport, the Mbappé theme is not given so much hype and they focus their cover on their Barcelona women’s players and add Mbappé gives pumpkins to Real Madrid and renews with PSG. The player plants Florentino.
L’Equipe dawns with France 2-0 Spain. After winning the Women’s Champions League against Barcelona and managing to retain Mbappé in Paris, the French newspaper thinks they have had a great victory.
