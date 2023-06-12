So far, Club América has not made any reinforcements official for the Apertura 2023 tournament, from the outset it is already known that the signing of the right-back is imminent, Kevin Alvarez and possibly become official in the next few days.
On the other hand, they already have a casualty which is that of the Peruvian midfielder, Peter Aquino who went to Santos Laguna and the Uruguayan striker, Federico Vinasin turn, it is hoped that once and for all Roger Martinez leave the team, after several semesters where you have been seen outside the institution.
With these three casualties there is a clearer picture of the way in which they can proceed with regard to hiring reinforcements. Not Trained in Mexicoafter the change in the rule to a maximum of nine registered soccer players and seven on the field.
In the absence of another casualty from a foreigner in the Nest and taking into account the casualties of Aquino, Vinas and Martinezat this moment they have: Sebastián Cáceres, Richard Sánchez, Álvaro Fidalgo, Leonardo Suárez, Brian Rodríguez, Jonathan Rodríguez and Diego Valdes. There are seven foreigners, which leaves them two places available to be able to sign.
The positions that the Eagles prioritize reinforcing are central defense and forward, but it is expected that until the final coach is announced, these signings could land.
It should be remembered that Jorge Mere and Juan OteroThey belong to the club, but they are no longer included in the plans, so the teams will look for a new destination for them after their loan periods have ended.
