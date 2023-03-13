Ecuador.- The new dynamics of drug traffickingat the hands of Mexican and Albanian organized crime groups, has turned Ecuador in a country producing drugwhen before it was only a “passing through” country.

This South American country is already the third with the most cocaine seizures globally, and Europe as the main destination region, leaving aside United States of Americaaccording to the newspaper Mx.

And this new situation has brought a wave of violence which is unprecedented; It is so serious that there is already a massive exodus of people, many going to North America.

“In the last decade there have been changes in the patterns of criminal activity as well as a boom in coca leaf production in Colombia that have given Ecuador a more prominent role in this narcotics supply chain, and now has deepened its participation in the production, refining, storage and transportation of drugs,” explains Glaeldys González, a Crisis Group fellow, who specializes in the Andean countries of Ecuador, Peru and Bolivia, to REFORMA.

While in 2019 only 82 tons of cocaine In Ecuador, in 2020 it was 128 tons, in 2021 it was 210 tons, and in 2022 it was 175 tons, which speaks of the boom that its production has taken in that country.

Journalists from Ecuador point out that Government, military and policemen have been corrupted by drug traffickers, highlighting two Mexican cartels: the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), as well as an Albanian (European) cartel.

These cartels subcontract to local gangs, both in Colombia like in Ecuador, for the transfer, processing, transport and exit of the drug; and that leads to a bloody war between the gangs for the territories, which has generated an unparalleled crisis of violence.

The National Police gives bloody data: 2022 closed as the deadliest year in the history of Ecuador: there were more than 4,450 homicides, when in 2021 there were 2,464, and in 2020 there were 1,362. This is how the country became number six among the most violent in the region.

With the arrival to the Presidency of Rafael Correain 2007, the Government put an end to the operation of the US naval base in Manta, which led the country to break anti-drug cooperation with Colombia and the United States, and added the entry into force of “universal citizenship”, or Whatever, whoever it was could enter Ecuador without having their criminal records checked.

All of this facilitated networks for the illegal trafficking of people, arms and drugs. Thus, agents of the Sinaloa cartel and drug traffickers from the Balkans (Europe), especially Albanians.

With the weakening of drug control, they stopped monitoring the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), many of which were linked to drug trafficking, especially in 2016.

And that same year, agents of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel to Ecuador.

With all this, illicit crops multiplied in the border departments between Ecuador and Colombia; and a lot of drugs began to pass from Colombia to Ecuador and then take it out by sea to other countries. Laboratories also multiplied (especially for coca paste).

The corruption of the Ecuadorian government had a lot to do with it, and the criminal groups were careful not to attack it, as long as it let them do their “business” without so many obstacles. This is how cartels like the one in sinaloa and the CJNG.

However, as the drug trafficking business in Ecuador expanded, there was a division of gangs, and very bloody disputes began for the territory.

The most powerful gangs in Ecuador are Los Choneros and Los Lobos: the former work for the Sinaloa carteland the seconds for the CJNGand dissidents from those gangs, turned into smaller gangs, work for the Albanians or whoever pays them.

And with these small bands, the kidnappings, extortions and robberies.

The wave of violence intensified with the change of government in 2018, with the apprehension of leaders of local gangs, and the return of cooperation anti drugs with the United States.

The cartels “appropriated” the prisons and life in the streets came to suffer from car bombs, beheadings, shootings, explosions.

With the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the poor came to suffer even more, especially in rural and marginalized areas of the border, and many chose to enter drug trafficking as a survival measure. And even fishermen are threatened to make them cooperate.

With the coming to power of President Guillermo Lasso, in 2021, a more direct war against the drug cartels began, but the problems are many, and stopping the phenomenon of drug trafficking is a long-term job.

It may interest you: