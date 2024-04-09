The Italian authorities dismantled a criminal organization managed by two Colombian citizens and that recruited women from South America, especially from Colombia, to sexually exploit them in different cities on the island of Sicily (south).

The carabineros (militarized police) confirmed this Tuesday the execution of the operation “My love”, ordered by the Prosecutor's Office of the city of Caltagirone, and which has led to the preventive detention of two Colombian women, accused of directing this pimping network.

Two other people were placed under house arrest, three have been prohibited from residing in Caltagirone and five must appear before the judge every day, all accused of the crimes of sexual exploitation and membership in a criminal association.

In addition, authorities seized two apartments in that Sicilian city presumably used as brothels.

The investigation, which began in June 2021, confirmed that this network “recruited women from South America, mostly from Colombia, and between the ages of 25 and 40.”

The two heads of the organization, who carried out sex work, created a system with which they sent the women to the Catania airport (south), where they were picked up by other defendants and later be “distributed” throughout Caltagirone.

The victims then entered a “rotation system” and spent a week in each Sicilian city, between Messina, Trapani, Palermo and Agrigento, to maintain a frequent clientele and mislead law enforcement controls.

The women were at the mercy of the organization, to which they were forced to pay a fee for their “services”, between 50 and 100 euros (54-108 dollars, at the exchange rate), as a rental of the premises in which they resided.

EFE