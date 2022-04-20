The seventh date of the First Division YPF Championship ended and left UAI Urquiza as the only leaders. Here we tell you how a day that was full of classics was played.
Boca had to win to continue at the top of the table and beat Independiente 1-0 with a goal from Clarisa Huber, in one of the classics of the date. UAI Urquiza, meanwhile, put out his chest and beat El Porvenir 4-1 with goals from Daiana Falfán, Romina Núñez (2) and Micaela Sandoval.
In another of the classics of the date, River could not detach itself and continue close to Las Furgoneras because Racing beat Las Millonarias 2-1 with Rocío Bueno’s double. In this way, the Academy reached River with 16 units. The same points add Rosario Central, who thrashed Villa San Carlos 5-2 with goals from Verónica Acuña, Virginia Coronel, Paula Salguero, Agustina Donato and Daiana Gómez.
More than 3,000 people gathered at El Bosque, the main stadium of Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata, to witness the classic between the locals and the Pinchas. Students won 2-0 with goals from Laura Sampedro at 10 minutes and others from Milagros Cortés at 25 minutes of the first half. The Lionesses thus obtained the first victory in the professional era between both teams.
San Lorenzo 2-0 Defenders of Belgrano
BA Students 1-0 Hurricane
SAT 1-2 Spanish Sports
Excursionists 1-1 Platense
Independent 0-0 Mouth
River 1-2 Racing
Gymnastics LP 0-2 Students LP
Communications 2-0 Ferro
Villa San Carlos 2-5 Rosario Central
The Future 1-4 UAI Urquiza
