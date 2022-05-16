There are eight teams left to compete for the first Colombian soccer star of 2022, Millionaires finished first, but now everything starts from scratch.

Millionaires, Tolima, National, Medellin, Junior, Envigado, La Equidad and Bucaramanga They are the contenders for the crown.

The eight (8) clubs qualified for the next stage were divided into two groups, which will be called “A” and “B”.

The home runs were made by drawing lots, taking into account the position occupied in the round of All against all. The first two will be seeded, the others will wait to be placed in one of the keys.

Atlético Nacional, Junior FC and La Equidad were placed by lottery in home run A or B and seeded Independiente Medellín, Envigado FC and Atlético Bucaramanga on the contrary.

The Betplay League draw was held on Sunday night and This is how the squares were left:



A

millionaires

National

Junior

Bucaramanga

B.

Tolima

Medellin

Envigado

Equity

First date (May 21 and 22)



Group A

Junior vs. National

millionaires vs. Bucaramanga

B Group

Envigado vs. Tolima

Medellin vs. Equity

