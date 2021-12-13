The start of the season for Barcelona is being anything but good. There are many years in which Barça starts off badly in the first matches, but in October it tends to activate and begin to cut points in all competitions. This year this has not happened. The departure of Leo Messi has left a club that needs changes and needs them now.
With only 24 points in the first 16 league games, Barça are facing their worst start in this championship since the 2003/04 season. The Catalans wonder if there is any possibility of winning something this season, or at least qualifying for the Champions League via the league championship, so we are going to analyze how that campaign ended.
That year Barcelona came to this day with one point less than this season. With six victories, five draws and five defeats, another season was approaching that lasts for the Catalans. In the Europa League, the Barcelona team had just sealed their pass for 1/64.
Barça improved a lot after the winter break and that was translated into better results that allowed them to regain many points compared to the top of the La Liga standings.
In the Copa del Rey they were eliminated in the quarterfinals against Zaragoza while in Europe they did not pass the round of 16 after a tough tie against Celtic from Glasgow. The great second round in the league allowed him to finish the season as second classified only behind Valencia and ahead of a Real Madrid that seemed to have dominated the championship from beginning to end, but that in the last matches completely threw the competition.
