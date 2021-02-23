Argentine President Alberto Fernández described the complaints against his former Health Minister Ginés González García as “clowning” after a prosecutor charged him with the scandal known as ‘VIP vaccination’. After the revelation that there could have been a vaccination circuit for “friends of power”, the Government revealed a list with the names of 70 people who received the Sputnik V vaccine before doctors, teachers, the elderly or patients at risk . The Government justified the inoculation of officials with strategic positions.

With these terms, the president of Argentina intends to put an end to the vaccination scandal in the country. This controversy, called ‘VIP vaccination’, splashes several officials and relatives.

Asked about the issue in Mexico, Alberto Fernández said that vaccination is a “very sensitive issue and we must treat it very seriously because the risk is that we end up politicizing it” and nevertheless assured that he was informed that in an “irregular” way some were vaccinated 70 people, although he insisted that the term “irregular” should be revised because among them there were people with strategic positions that justified their inoculation.

A priority vaccination … justified?

The names of these 70 people immunized with Sputnik V was published this Monday by the Ministry of Health. And indeed, President Alberto Fernández heads this list together with the Secretary General of the Presidency Julio Vitobello and the presidential spokesman Juan Pablo Biondi, as well as the president’s private secretary, Nicolás Ritacco. According to the Casa Rosada, these people were vaccinated to “preserve the health” of Fernández and thus generate “the presidential health bubble.”

The list also includes the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán. The new Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, this time justified her immunization because of her political weight in the trips she makes.

However, the list presents other names that did not give rise to a public justification: the ambassador to Brazil, Daniel Scioli; the Argentine director before the Monetary Fund (IMF), Sergio Chodos; his chief of staff, Melina Mallamace; the advisor Pablo Salinas, but also names of political leaders, businessmen and journalists. Also included is the former president Eduardo Duhalde (2002-2003), his wife Hilda González and their children.

On the other hand, the document, whose dissemination has been requested by the new Minister of Health as a measure before the scandal, does not include names such as Vice President Cristina Kirchner, or the Minister of Habitat, Jorge Ferraresi, or Alfonso Massa, Fernando Galmarini and Marcela Durrieu, the father and in-laws of the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa.

But according to a registry of the Argentine Integrated Health Information System, all received the vaccine; an action that they have defended indicating that some of them were older than 70 years and “belong to risk groups”.

Fernández was vaccinated in public to reassure the population about the use of the antidote

In the midst of these disclosures, President Alberto Fernández recalled that he had to apply the Russian Sputnik V vaccine to set an example among the population, after a “ruthless campaign” by the opposition that warned that this antidote was “poison.” “And they even denounced me for distributing poison. And now it turns out that those who denounced me ask me to please give the poison to them,” he remarked.

Argentine President Alberto Fernández being inoculated with the Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 on January 21. © Presidency of Argentina / AFP

Fernández reiterated that there are people on this list who, due to their position, are “absolutely reasonable” to be vaccinated. “What I ask of some prosecutors is to make the effort to reread the Penal Code. There is no criminal type in Argentina that says ‘whoever vaccinates someone who went ahead in line will be punished.’ he approved or in which university they approved but they have already done too many scoundrels, “concluded the president.

An indictment and dozens of complaints

And it is that a prosecutor has already charged the former Argentine Minister of Health Ginés González García, within the framework of this alleged privileged access to vaccination by people close to power. Ginés González García resigned last Friday after Alberto Fernández asked for his resignation when the scandal was uncovered.

The accusation was presented by the prosecutor Eduardo Taiano before Judge María Eugenia Capuchetti, in whose court a dozen complaints have already been filed for the scandal.

Judicial sources consulted by the EFE agency indicated that the accusation was presented for crimes of abuse of authority, breach of the duties of a public official and embezzlement of public funds.

It is public and well known that I had to make a decision in the face of a reprehensible fact. What happened in the Ministry of Health was a fact that, although exceptional, cannot be endorsed. – Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) February 21, 2021

The prosecutor also asked the judge to order raids at the headquarters of the Ministry of Health and at the Posadas National Hospital, in order to obtain income records, recordings of security cameras and a list of people vaccinated. These raids began on the same night Monday at the Ministry of Health.

“A specific situation”, according to the new Minister of Health

“The concept that there is a VIP vaccination in the Ministry of Health is false. What happened was a specific situation, “reacted the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, adding that the Government decided to develop a” procedure “to disseminate data, as the vaccination plan progresses, to give transparency to immunization practices in hospitals.

Ginés González García resigned from his post as Minister of Health this Friday when it became known that officials and personalities close to the government have been vaccinated without following the protocols required of the general population. © Juan Mabromata / AFP

This scandal broke out last Friday when the 79-year-old journalist Horacio Verbitsky told a radio that he had been vaccinated in a privileged way because of his friendship with the former Minister of Health. The Argentine journalist has acknowledged that “it was a serious mistake that I regret and I apologize for.”

Despite the controversy, the Government reiterated that the vaccination campaign is “working positively” and added that vaccines “are entering” the country “in a critical context at the global level” in terms of the global provision of these supplies. .

So far, health personnel have been vaccinated and inoculation has begun in those over 70 years old in the province of Buenos Aires and over 80 years in the capital.

With AFP, Reuters, EFE and local media