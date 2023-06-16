ISTANBUL — President Joseph R. Biden Jr. promised during his White House campaign to make Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi Crown Prince, a “pariah” for the murder and dismemberment of a dissident. Lindsey Graham, a Republican US Senator, called Prince Mohammed, the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, a “wrecking ball” who “could never be a leader on the world stage.” And Jay Monahan, director of the PGA tour of golf, suggested that players who joined a rival league backed by Saudi Arabia betrayed the victims of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 — carried out mostly by Saudi nationals.

Now, his words ring hollow. Biden, who visited Saudi Arabia last year, exchanged fist bumps with Prince Mohammed and regularly sends officials to see him. Graham smiled alongside the Prince – known as MBS – during a visit to Saudi Arabia in April. And Monahan announced a planned partnership between the PGA and the Saudi-backed LIV golf league, giving MBS and the kingdom tremendous global influence over the sport.

“It just tells you how the dog dances with money, because this guy is sitting on this oil well and all this money, so he can basically buy his way out ahead of everything,” said Abdullah Alaoudh, Saudi director of the Freedom Initiative, a group of rights in Washington and a vocal opponent of the monarchy.

Throughout his eight years of rise to power, Prince Mohammed, 37, defied expectations that his rule was in jeopardy as he took advantage of the kingdom’s wealth, its dominance over oil markets and its importance in the Arab worlds. and Islamic to evade repeated threats to punish him with international isolation.

That year, the Prince launched a military intervention in Yemen that caused heavy civilian casualties and plunged into a quagmire. He later shocked the diplomatic community by kidnapping Lebanon’s Prime Minister and shocked the business community by locking up hundreds of wealthy Saudis for weeks in a luxury hotel as part of an alleged anti-corruption campaign.

His international standing plummeted sharply in 2018 after a Saudi death squad killed and dismembered dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul. Prince Mohammed denied any prior knowledge of the plot, but the CIA concluded that he had probably ordered the operation.

However, in the years since then the Crown Prince has regained much of his influence, aided by his Country’s considerable wealth and power.

In recent years, heads of state from Turkey to the United States, who once despised Prince Mohammed, have embraced him as the future of Saudi Arabia. And he has deepened the kingdom’s relationship with China, helping broker a diplomatic breakthrough between Saudi Arabia and Iran, longtime regional rivals.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, whose government leaked details of Khashoggi’s assassination to harm Prince Mohammed, ended up dropping his objections. Last year, a Turkish court transferred the case against Khashoggi’s killers to Saudi Arabia, ending the latest case that sought to ensure accountability for the crime. Not long after, the kingdom set aside $5 billion in deposits for Turkey’s central bank to help shore up its finances.

Prince Mohammed’s recovery from the Khashoggi affair showed that the kingdom’s money could go a long way and that no matter how much Western governments talked about human rights, other interests ultimately took precedence.

Vivian Nereim contributed reporting to this article.

By: Ben Hubbard